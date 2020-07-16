Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q4 2020 earnings results
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) today announced its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2020.
- Net loss for the fourth quarter was $156 million, or $4.10 per share, compared to net loss of $165.8 million, or $4.37 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Net sales decreased 41% to $58.3 million
- Capital expenditures during the quarter was $1.5 million
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on Q4 results? Stay tuned here for AngioDynamics Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
Most Popular
Infographic: Bank of America (BAC) Q2 2020 earnings results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The banking giant reported a 3% dip in the quarterly revenue, and net income
Texas Instruments (TXN): Is it worth buying?
While the tech firms are not immune to the current turbulent operating environment, they have the ability to modify the current weakness and drive new demand post the pandemic. Semiconductor
Infographic: Key numbers from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2020 earnings announcement
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Reported sales decreased 10.8% to $18.3 billion. GAAP earnings fell 35% to $3.6 billion, or $1.36 per share.