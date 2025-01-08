AngioDynamics (ANGO) reports net loss for Q2 2025; sales drop 8%

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2025 as the medical device company’s revenues decreased 8%.

Net loss, excluding special items, was $0.04 per share in the November quarter, compared to a loss of $0.05 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $10.7 million or $0.26 per share in Q2 from $29 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues, on a reported basis, decreased 8% year-over-year to $72.8 million in the second quarter. The company continues to expect fiscal 2025 sales in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

Commenting on the results, AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer said, “We are very excited about our strong performance during the second quarter, and in particular the continued strength of our Med Tech segment,

which grew 25% over the prior year.”

Prior Performance