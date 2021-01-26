Lacklustre results from Starbucks in Q1, shares slip

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The coffee chain reported first-quarter revenue of $6.75 billion, down 5% year-over-year and lower than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.61 per share was higher than what analysts had anticipated.
SBUX shares fell 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 18% in the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Starbucks Q1 earnings call transcript
“Our results demonstrate the continued strength and relevance of our brand, the effectiveness of the actions we’ve taken to adapt to changes in consumer behavior and the steadfast commitment of our green apron partners to serve our customers and communities,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Why Unisys (UIS) might not be a good investment option right now
Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is one of the few tech firms that failed to take full advantage of the digital transformation wave spurred by the coronavirus. But the recent improvement
Infographic: American Express (AXP) performance and key numbers for Q4 2020
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues, net of interest expense, declined 18% to $9.3 billion, The quarter primarily reflected declines in Card Member
General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenues fell 16% year-over-year to $21.9 billion but came ahead of market estimates of $21.8 billion.