How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results
Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection.
Meanwhile, the company reported net earnings of $345 million or $1.08 per share compared to a loss of $431 million or $1.39 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
