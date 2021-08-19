Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries

How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results

Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.

The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection.

Meanwhile, the company reported net earnings of $345 million or $1.08 per share compared to a loss of $431 million or $1.39 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

  • Macy's Q1 2021 earnings
  • Macy's reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and

Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 revenue up 68%; earnings beat

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading

Target Corp: Stock slides following Q2 earnings

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $25.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year and

Tags

Department storesMost Read
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top