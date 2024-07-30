AMD Earnings: Highlights of Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 results

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

Second-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.69 per share from $0.58 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $265 million or $0.16 per share in Q2, compared to $27 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year period.

Revenues increased to $5.84 billion in the June quarter from $5.36 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, reflecting continued recovery in chip demand.

(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)