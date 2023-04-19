Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) reported total revenue of $3.87 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $814 million, or $6.01 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $7.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.99.

For the second quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to be $3.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million.