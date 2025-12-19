Lamb Weston (LW) Q2 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.62 billion. Net sales at constant currency remained flat.

GAAP net income was $62.1 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $36.1 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 5% YoY to $0.69.

Net sales for the North America segment was relatively flat at $1.06 billion while net sales for the International segment increased 4% to $548.6 million compared to the year-ago period.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales are expected to range between $6.35-6.55 billion.