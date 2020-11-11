Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Yael Wissner-Levy — Vice President, Communications

Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I am the VP Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger COO and Co-Founder; John Peters, Lemonade’s Chief Underwriting Officer; and Tim Bixby, our Chief Financial Officer. A letter to shareholders covering the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our operating performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our letter to shareholders. Our letter to shareholders also includes information about our key operating metrics, including a definition of each metric, why each is useful to investors, and how we use each to monitor and manage our business.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Daniel who will begin with a few opening remarks. Daniel?

Daniel Schreiber — Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Good morning. I’m happy to report that our third quarter returned strong results along all key performance indicators. Despite concerns that the pandemic might disrupt migratory patterns and with them our seasonably strongest quarter, we in fact, saw a robust growth and sustained improvements across our unit economics. Year-on-year, our in-force premium or IFP doubled. Our adjusted gross profits jumped 138%, while our losses per dollar of gross earned premium halved. Tim will elaborate on all our numbers shortly.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing that happened this quarter though is something that didn’t happen. The dog that didn’t bark by a phrase from Sherlock Holmes. In Q3, we had a major non-event, which is easily missed and which I’d like to highlight. Wildfire season in the Western United States started early this year and the fires in Q3 alone made this year California’s most destructive fire season ever. Hurricane season was equally ferocious. The National Hurricane Center named storms alphabetically, starting with A. By mid-September, they had literally run out of the letters and they had to start over this time with the Greek alphabet. That has never happened so early.

These unprecedented disasters hit the most popular state in the union, which are also home to the majority of Lemonade’s customers. Against this devastating backdrop, we see the significance of the dog that didn’t bark. Our loss ratio for Q3 remained perfectly healthy. In fact, at 72%, it was more than 7% lower than the corresponding quarter last year. As a reminder, below 75% loss ratio, our re-insurance make money. A 25% take is safe even without reliance on reinsurance, and this typically leftover money will get back.

If our annual gross loss ratio occasionally top 75%, that would also be okay, and our economics would be largely unchanged because our reinsurance would finance most of those excess losses. But the fact that our loss ratio didn’t spike even as catastrophe did is a non-event of note. To put it into perspective, the industry is forecasting that home insurance companies will put the bill for about $10 billion of catastrophic or cat losses for Q3.

If our underwriting was nearly industry average, based on our market share, we could have expected cat losses of about $17 million and a gross loss ratio of about 100%. Our actual cat losses though were some 75% lower than our pro rata would have predicted, and our loss ratio declined year-on-year. This I believe is testament to our cautious approach to underwriting in the wildfire zones and hurricane-prone parts of the country, and it shows that we’re not growing by loading up on tail risks.

Speaking of tails and dogs and barking, the second thing of note this quarter was our launch of pet health insurance. It’s our first foray into an insurance sector beyond homeowners, and it’s off to a rolling start. About 40% of pet policies were sold to first-time Lemonade customers. These newcomers alone delivered about nine times more IFP than we generated from newcomer to Lemonade in the three months following our initial launch four years ago. And we did that at a rate of marketing efficiency that it took us three years to achieve with our renters products.

Not only has pet insurance provided an additional on ramp to Lemonade, but about 5% of the income is added on rent to the homeowners’ policy within their first quarter with us. And as compelling as the metrics look for newcomers, they were better yet for existing customers who comprise the majority of our pet insurance buyers. Each of these added an average of $450 to their premium, an almost four-fold jump in their medium premiums without us incurring any cost at all to acquire the incremental premiums.

Pets maybe our first step beyond homeowners insurance, but as you all soon hear, it won’t be our last. Our experience three months post-launch affirms our strategy of acquiring customers young when the needs are modest and ensuring they get a fabulous experience with Lemonade so that as they progress through predictable lifecycle events, their insurance needs grow often by orders of magnitude and they do that growing with us.

This significant up-sell and cross-sell phenomena continues to gain steam within our homeowners business too. About 12% of our condo policyholders in Q3 started as renters at Lemonade and then graduated to become homeowners with Lemonade. In fact, while our overall IFP doubled year-on-year in the third quarter, our IFP from customers graduating from renting to owning grew by over 300% during the same three months. That’s significant. The premiums of these graduates grew six-fold on average from $150 before their graduation to $900 after, again, with no incremental cost to acquire the incremental premium. We believe these trends both within the homeowners and between product lines have tremendous runway. We hope to give them a further boost by adding more products.

And on that note, let me hand over to Shai to update you on what’s coming next. Shai?

Shai Wininger — Co-Founder, President, Secretary, Treasurer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Thank you, Daniel. In the insurance industry, there is an invisible boundary between P&C insurance and life insurance. The regulatory frameworks for the two are quite distinct, and insurance companies tend to settle into one domain or the other. We understand their considerations, but we strive to prioritize product launches based on customer needs rather than regulatory frameworks, which is why in recent months, we established the Lemonade Life Insurance Agency, and why we plan to bring the Lemonade experience to the term life market in the coming months.

Beyond giving you a heads up about the forthcoming product launch, I’d like to use this announcement to highlight how we think about product and initiatives and their associated risks and returns. It is noteworthy that we’re placing a bet on term life even though we’re not certain it will be a winner. Teams we respect at other tech-enabled insurance companies have struggled to make the economics of digital acquisition work with term life policies, and we offer no guarantee that we can do better.

So why are we launching term life? Because there are important differences between us and them. Differences that make this a smart bet despite the uncertainty. For one, the downside is modest because we’ll be leveraging technologies and systems already in place. We will not be underwriting those policies ourselves and we’ll have a captive audience of million customers to whom we can market for free. This is something we’re excited about. Our technology platform, user experience and incredible customer service can be leveraged for product we built from scratch as well as for ones that others underwrite.

For another, the same me to we events that trigger graduation from renting to homeownership are often triggers for buying one’s first life insurance policy too. The average age for buying the first home in the U.S. is about 33, which is also about the average age when college grads have their first child, and is also about the average age of Lemonade customers.

Finally, while the cost of this bet is not high, the potential price is big. According to researchandmarkets.com, the global term life insurance market stands at about $800 billion this year, and is expected to grow more than 10% compounded annually to over $2 trillion by the end of the decade. As we wrote in our S1 Founders’ letter, we prefer to make decisions under conditions of uncertainty and to abandon bad debts as soon as the data reveal them to be so. That translates into greater volatility, but also to better aggregate returns. It’s a trade we’re comfortable making.

And with that, let me hand over to Tim for a bit more detail around our financial results and outlook. Tim?

Tim Bixby — Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Shai. I’ll give a bit more color on our Q3 results so as expectations for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020, then we’ll take your questions.

We had another strong quarter of growth, driven by additions of new customers as well as a continued increase in premium per customer. In-force premiums grew 99% in Q3 as compared to Q3 in the prior year to $188.9 million. This metric captures the full scope of our top-line growth before the impact of reinsurance and regardless of the timing of customer acquisition during the quarter.

Premium per customer increased 19% versus the prior year to $200 million. This increase was driven by a combination of increased value of policies over time as well as mix shift toward higher value homeowner and now pet policies. Roughly two-thirds of the growth in premium per customer in Q3 was driven by this product mix shift, and the remaining one-third from increased coverage levels.

Gross earned premium in Q3 increased 104% as compared with the prior year to $42.9 million in line with the increase in in-force premium. Our gross loss ratio was 72% for Q3, despite significant cat activity in the quarter, representing an improvement from 78% in the third quarter of 2019. We continued to expect our gross loss ratio will vary over time within a target range for annual loss ratios, but below 75% with occasional short-term results slightly outside this range. It’s notable that the average gross loss ratio in the P&C sector overall in recent years is approximately 82%, and for the top 20 players about 72%. Even in a tougher cat quarter, our gross loss ratio remained highly competitive.

Operating expenses excluding loss and loss adjustment expense increased just 11% in Q3 as compared to the prior year with sales and marketing expense again actually lower by nearly 25% as compared to the prior year due to continued improvement in our marketing efficiency. Also to note, certain G&A expenses increased, as expected, related primarily to public company expenses like corporate insurance and professional services.

We also continued to hire new Lemonade team members in all areas of the company in support of customer and premium growth and new product launches, and thus saw increases in each of the other expense lines. Global headcount roughly doubled versus the prior year to 459 people with a greater growth rate in customer-facing departments and product development teams.

Net loss was $30.9 million in Q3, slightly better than the $31.1 million loss we reported in the third quarter of 2019, with a notably larger customer in in-force premium base, while adjusted EBITDA loss was $27.6 million in Q3 as compared to $30.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our cash, cash equivalents and total investments balance ended the quarter at $597.4 million, reflecting primarily the net proceeds from our July public offering of approximately $335 million, partially offset by the use of cash for operations $71 million since year end 2019.

With these goals and metrics in mind, I’ll now outline our specific financial expectations for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect in-force premium at December 31 of between $200 million and $205 million. Gross earned premium of $46 million to $48 million. GAAP revenue of between $18 million and $19 million. And an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $34 million and $32 million. We expect stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3 million and capital expenditures approximately $1 million.

For the full year 2020, we expect again in-force premium at December 31 of between $200 million and $205 million. Gross earned premium between $154 million and $157 million. GAAP revenue of $91 million to $93 million. And an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $103 million and $100 million. We also expect stock-based compensation expense for the full year of approximately $11 million and capital expenditures of approximately $4 million.

And as a reminder, please note that GAAP accounting rules are such that ceded premiums are excluded from GAAP revenue. As a result, as we’ve noted of this change in our reinsurance structure that was effective on July 1 to a significant proportional reinsurance structure, our year-over-year revenue and gross margin comparisons are not comparable. Accordingly, we published in-force premium and gross earned premium as metrics that we believe are useful to analysts and investors because each captures the overall growth trajectory of the business before the impact of reinsurance.

Thanks so much for joining our second quarterly review as a public company. We do appreciate your interest and support. With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator who can perhaps rejoin the call with Q&A instructions, and we’ll be happy to take your questions.

