Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
LEVI Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 06, 2021 Presentation: Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Levi Strauss & Company Third...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
IPO News: Here’s all you need to know about GitLab’s upcoming stock market debut
Technology companies continue to make a beeline for listing on public markets, to take advantage of the bull run the stock market is currently witnessing. Coding platform GitLab Inc. is
How PepsiCo (PEP) is tweaking its portfolio to retain its competitive edge
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stayed in green territory on Tuesday after the company delivered a strong earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 and raised its guidance
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 11.6% year-over-year to $20.1 billion while organic revenue growth was 9%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.22 billion,