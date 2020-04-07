Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported a 4% increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped by lower income tax expenses despite a rise in operating expenses. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company withdraws its prior annual guidance due to the COVID-19 uncertainty.

Net income increased by 4% to $152.69 million while earnings per share remained flat at $0.37 per share due to higher weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings grew by 5% to $0.40 per share. Revenue rose by 5% to $1.51 billion. Analysts had expected EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $1.47 billion for the first quarter.

Black Friday benefited the top-line growth comparison by about three percentage points while the adverse impact of COVID-19 and the continuing unrest in Hong Kong was estimated to be about two percentage points.

For the first quarter, net revenues from the company’s wholesale business rose 1% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting growth in Europe and Asia partially offset by a decline in the Americas. Net revenues from tops grew 5%, bottoms grew 4%, women grew 12% and men’s rose 2%, all in constant currency.

In the Americas, net revenues rose by 4% as strong direct-to-consumer growth was partially offset by an anticipated decline in wholesale. In Europe, net revenue grew by 10% on continued broad-based growth in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels across the region.

In Asia, net revenue declined by 2% as growth across most of the region’s markets were offset by an estimated $20 million adverse impact of store closures and reduced traffic during the last six weeks of the first quarter resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. This was primarily concentrated in mainland China but also impacted Hong Kong and North Asia.

At the end of the Q1, nearly all company-operated owned and franchisee doors in mainland China were closed. Currently, all company-operated doors and all but six franchisee doors have reopened in mainland China, including the company’s beacon store in Wuhan. While traffic and sales remain down to the prior year, weekly sales performance is sequentially improving, with digital sales in the market trending towards year-over-year growth.

Since mid-March, in response to the global pandemic, the company has temporarily closed all its doors, both company-operated and franchise, in the Americas and Europe, as well as most doors in Asia outside greater China, Korea, and Japan. This could have a materially significant adverse impact on the company’s revenue, earnings and cash flow for the second quarter.

The company will reassess dividend payments for the balance of the year as circumstances evolve after paying about $64 million for the first half of 2020. Also, the company has deployed $56 million of its $100 million authorization in repurchasing a sufficient number of shares to offset its 2020 employee stock grant dilution estimate and accordingly has suspended its share buyback program until further notice.