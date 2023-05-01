Loews Corporation (L) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported total revenues of $3.78 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.40 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $375 million, or $1.61 per share, compared to $322 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Cash and investments balance was $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023.