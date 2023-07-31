Loews Corporation (L) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $3.93 billion compared to $3.38 billion in the same period last year.
Net income was $360 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $167 million, or $0.68 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
CNA’s core income was $308 million.
Boardwalk’s net income was $57 million.
Loews Hotels’ net income was $74 million.
Loews repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $107 million in Q2.
