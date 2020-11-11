Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 10, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Sonya Banerjee — Investor Relations

Logan Green — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director

John Zimmer — President, Co-Founder and Vice Chair

Brian Roberts — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Doug Anmuth — JPMorgan — Analyst

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Eric Sheridan — UBS — Analyst

Benjamin Black — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Youssef Squali — Truist Securities — Analyst

_____

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.

Also Read:  Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Monster Beverage (MNST): Pandemic does not dampen growth in energy drinks

Several food and beverage companies have seen their sales in the foodservice channel take a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this decline has mostly been offset by strength

DR Horton reports strong Q4 earnings: Infographic

DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The home construction company reported Q4 revenue of $6.4 billion, up 27% year-over-year and

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) slips to Q3 loss despite revenue growth; stock falls

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported a net loss for the third quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The results also missed analysts' forecast and the company's stock dropped on Monday

Listen On

Tags

Ridesharing

Related Articles

Top