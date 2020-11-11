Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Monster Beverage (MNST): Pandemic does not dampen growth in energy drinks Several food and beverage companies have seen their sales in the foodservice channel take a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this decline has mostly been offset by strength

DR Horton reports strong Q4 earnings: Infographic DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The home construction company reported Q4 revenue of $6.4 billion, up 27% year-over-year and