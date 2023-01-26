MA Earnings: All you need to know about Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $5.8 billion.

Net income rose 6% to $2.5 billion while EPS grew 9% to $2.62 compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 13% to $2.65.

As of December 31, 2022, the company’s customers had issued 3.1 billion Mastercard and Maestrobranded cards.

Prior performance