Categories Earnings Calls, Retail

Macy’s Inc. (M) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 19, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Mike McGuire — Head of Investor Relations

Jeff Gennette — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Adrian V. Mitchell — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Matthew Boss — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Tracy Kogan — Citigroup — Analyst

Robert Drbul — Guggenheim — Analyst

Paul Trussell — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

William Reuter — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Omar Saad — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Carla Casella — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Kimberly Greenberger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Oliver Chen — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Alexandra Walvis — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Garrett Greenblatt — Gordon Haskett — Analyst

Dana Telsey — Telsey Group — Analyst

Jay Sole — UBS — Analyst

___

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23

After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed

US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%

Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm

Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those

Listen On

Tags

retail

Related Articles

Top