Macy’s Inc. (M) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Macy’s, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike McGuire, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike McGuire — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on this conference call to discuss our third quarter 2020 results. With me on the call today are Jeff Gennette, our Chairman and CEO; and Adrian Mitchell, our CFO. Jeff and Adrian has several prepared remarks to share, after which we will host the question-and-answer session. Given the time constraints and the number of people who want to participate, we ask that you please limit your questions to one. In addition to this call and our press release, we have posted a slide presentation on the Investors section of our website, macysinc.com. The presentation summarizes the information in our prepared remarks and include some additional facts and figures.

I do have two housekeeping items to share. First, Jeff and Adrian will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday December 1 at 8 o’clock AM Eastern Time. This event will be webcast on our Investor Relations website. So please mark your calendars for that. Second, we will not be providing a holiday sales update in January. We’ll be discussing our holiday performance as well as our 2021 outlook during our fourth quarter conference call on February 23.

Keep in mind that all forward-looking statements are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions mentioned today. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In discussing the results of our operations, we will be providing certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures as well as others used in our earnings release and our presentation located on the Investors section of our website. As a reminder, today’s call is being webcast on our website. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of this call, and it will be archived on our website for one year.

Now I’d like to turn this over to Jeff.

Jeff Gennette — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Adrian Mitchell who joined Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer on November 2. I’m thrilled to have Adrian onboard, and you will hear from him in a few minutes.

As you have seen in the press release this morning, we delivered a solid third quarter. Comparable sales declined approximately 21% on an owned basis and approximately 20% on an owned plus licensed basis. Operating results came in somewhat better than we had anticipated based on cost management, strong execution by the team and an early start of the holiday shopping. We also returned to positive EBITDA a quarter ahead of our plans and didn’t draw on our asset-based facility. So we entered the fourth quarter in a stronger than expected financial position.

I want to thank every colleague on the Macy’s Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury teams for their hard work, not only in the third quarter, but also throughout the pandemic. Their dedication to our customers has been a tremendous asset. And because of them, we are well positioned to deliver a successful holiday 2020. I also want to thank our market brands for their partnership as we work together to serve our shared customer.

This morning, I will start by providing some high level commentary on the third quarter. Then I’ll hand it over to Adrian, who will take you through the quarter in more detail. I will then share some insights into holiday 2020 before we open the line for your questions. We gave an update on the Polaris strategy last quarter, so we won’t go into the details today. But to sum it up, the Polaris strategy continues our work to strengthen customer relationships, hones our merchandise strategy to focus on categories that matter most to customers today, aggressively accelerates digital, optimizes all aspects of our network to deliver the best customer omnichannel experience and delivers profitable growth on a re-wired cost base.

I want to take a few minutes now to dig into some of the contributors to our third quarter performance; our customer franchise, category performance and our omni approach to business recovery. Starting with our customer franchise. We continue to make progress with customer acquisition and retention. As an update on the 4 million new customers that came into macys.com in the second quarter, we are seeing good retention rates with many having made repeat online shopping visits. We’re targeting these customers with personalized messages and intend to keep them engaged throughout the holiday season. We continue to see a good flow of new customers through our digital business; customers who are younger and more diverse than our typical core customer.

Our Star Rewards loyalty program continues to attract new customers to the brand, while strengthening our relationship with existing customers. In the third quarter, more than 1 million new customers signed up for the Bronze program, our tender-neutral tier, taking our Bronze enrollment to 9 million members since we launched this option. Total loyalty penetration improved sequentially to more than 56% in the quarter.

Next, turning to category performance. I’m encouraged that all four of our Polaris-focused categories; fine jewelry, beauty, furniture and backstage performed very well in the quarter and outpaced the business. In addition, we’re continuing to emphasize the categories our customers increasingly value as they spend more time at home, such as textiles, housewares and home entertainment and decor, all had double-digit sales increases in the quarter.

We had strong performance at both ends of the value spectrum. The luxury trend continues across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s as customers shift their spending from experiences to products. In off-price, our new and existing backstage store within store locations performed well. And while overall apparel is still down, we have been able to shift effectively into casual and active categories where the customer is shopping.

And last, our response to COVID-19 has heightened our focus on the omni customer. We are redefining the experience our customers are looking for today and are improving all legs of the omni experience; stores, digital and fulfillment so our customers can shop when, where and how they want, safely and without friction.

In the third quarter, our customers continue to respond well to our expanded fulfillment options, allowing them to shop safely and conveniently in store or online. Our same-day delivery partnership with DoorDash is fully rolled out across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores. DoorDash gives customers another convenient way to shop from the comfort of their home and get their deliveries quickly. This will be especially important as we get closer to the holidays and customers have a more urgent need for their purchases. It provides a fast reliable way to deliver gifts to last minute shoppers.

In curbside pickup, we launched Curbside Quickly last spring to meet immediate customer need at the onset of COVID-19. We recently completed a significant upgrade to our curbside offering, which includes an improved digital check-in experience and a new colleague app to quickly process curbside orders. Customers are responding well to the enhanced experience.

Digital continues to thrive and is a healthy component of our business. We’re pleased with the performance across all metrics, including traffic, search and conversion. Importantly, our growing digital business continues to contribute to profitability, and we’re making constant improvements to our mobile and dot-com experience. We launched our partnership with Klarna, our buy-now-pay-later partner in early October, and we’re especially excited about this relationship because their customer tends to skew younger.

On the store side, I’m encouraged that our stores are showing a gradual steady recovery across all three brands; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. I’m proud that much of our enhanced productivity is driven by our colleagues who are showing improvements in conversion, service and customer satisfaction. We’re seeing that when customers makes the decision to come to our stores, they are doing so with the intention to purchase rather than browse and discover, and our colleagues are ready to serve them.

We will also see any positive impact from improved receipt flow, and we will continue to watch the resurgence of COVID-19 closely, but have shown that we can operate responsibly and safely. Customers continue to respond well to our enhanced health and safety measures in stores. And safety and cleanliness are consistently our top NPS scores.

So now I’m pleased to introduce you to Adrian Mitchell. Adrian joins us from the Boston Consulting Group, where he was Managing Director and partner in the Digital BCG and Consumer Practices. He has worked with many retail brands, including REI, Arhaus, Crate and Barrel and Target. While Adrian has deep financial and operational experience, he has also held leadership roles in strategy, innovation and transformation. So he really adds depth to our bench. So Adrian, over to you.

Adrian V. Mitchell — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jeff. It is a pleasure to be with you all this morning. In the moments we have together today, I’d like to share with you why I joined Macy’s, our focus looking forward and my reflections on our Q3 performance and the outlook for Q4.

So why did I join Macy’s? The first reason is that Macy’s is an iconic brand. Our brand has a long 162-year history of providing delightful and innovative shopping experiences for our customers, and I believe that Macy’s will continue to do this for years to come. And what really excites me is the opportunity I now have to be a part of the reinvention of this iconic brand. Like many retailers, we have been impacted by the acceleration of digital sales and the shifting customer expectations, particularly among our younger customers. I joined Macy’s at a time where the company is reinvigorating our focus on innovation in order to better address this evolving marketplace and ultimately strengthen our business.

The company’s Polaris strategy, introduced earlier this year, is a compelling multi-year journey that aims to drive both top and bottom line growth, and I wanted the opportunity to be a key contributor to the success of this journey. I’ve been impressed with what Macy’s has accomplished during the pandemic; moving with speed and agility to respond to the cost of a changing market as we work to redefine the role of the department store. I’m confident given what I’ve learned in recent weeks and months that we have the energy, the focus and the capacity to completely transform our business into the modern omnichannel retailer that it needs to be to successfully compete.

The other reason I joined Macy’s was because of the great quality of our team. Our colleagues are talented, focused and excited about the journey that’s ahead of us, and they are very committed to the success of our iconic business. So I’m thrilled to be a part of this experienced team. I’m excited to contribute to the work of re-imagining how to best serve our customers. Through our Polaris strategy, we will continue to positively contribute to our communities as a thriving and relevant retail business for years to come.

Now, let me be clear on our focus looking forward. We are laser focused on delivering strong and sustainable returns for our investors over the long-term. At this moment in our history, we have the unique opportunity and the capacity to invest in transforming and modernizing our business. As we said when we introduced the Polaris strategy back in February, we will create shareholder value by returning Macy’s to long-term sustainable growth and clearly tracking our progress with well defined KPIs, milestones and the line incentives.

In my former roles, I’d led work with a wide variety of retailers, helping them solve their toughest challenges in an increasingly competitive and disruptive environment. As I reflect on the strategic, operational and financial experiences I’ve gained through this work, being able to achieve consistent and sustainable growth in a more digital and analytically-driven world is paramount. At the same time, maintaining a healthy balance sheet, generating strong free cash flow and being disciplined stewards of capital, prudently deployed in projects that generate strong returns remain our priorities. And we are fortunate to have the capacity to invest in our customer value proposition, our omnichannel shopping experiences and are supporting infrastructure to once again take on the mantel of the leading retailer. As Jeff has shared, we continued to evolve our Polaris strategy to be competitive in the new retail normal in the years ahead, and we will share with you our progress as we move forward.

Now, let me turn to our performance. We are pleased with our Q3 results and are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for Q4. However, we remain conservative given the uncertainty and recent surges in COVID cases across the U.S. As Jeff mentioned, we are pleased to have delivered not only positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, but also positive unadjusted EBITDA. Given the strong performance throughout the income statement, especially SG&A, our teams were able to accomplish this a quarter earlier than we had originally expected, generating $159 million in adjusted EBITDA and $113 million in unadjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

We know we have a lot of work in front of us to grow profitably, but this is a significant achievement given what the business has endured during the pandemic. Notably, given this overperformance in cash generation and our continued disciplined inventory management, we finished the quarter without drawing from our asset-backed credit facility as we had previously anticipated. This is also a significant achievement and underscores our ample liquidity and financial flexibility. And while unknowns remain through the end of the year, we currently anticipate having to draw very little, if any, from the facility as we head into the first quarter of next year.

Third quarter sales finished better than what we had anticipated a few months ago. The industry experienced earlier than normal holiday demand in October, as did Macy’s, and this benefited our top-line. Combined with a shift in the start of our friends and family event from November into October, these helped to pull some sales forward into Q3. Overall, we delivered omnichannel sales of approximately $4 billion, a decline of 20.2% on an owned plus licensed comparable basis. Remember that we were expecting omnichannel comps of down low-to-mid-20s for the entire fall season, so we delivered sales in the quarter in line with those expectations, albeit at the better end.

Our digital business as an omnichannel retailer remained strong in the quarter, growing by approximately 27%. As expected, with all the stores opened during the quarter, digital penetration moderated to about 38%, up significantly from last year by more than 14 percentage points. Store sales decline improved to about 36%, slightly better than expected, again, largely due to the pull forward of sales.

Omnichannel gross margin was 35.6%, down 440 basis points from last year in line with our expectations for the fall season and up significantly from the second quarter’s 23.6% rate. Retail margins benefited from disciplined inventory management, better sell through of both full price and clearance merchandise and lower clearance markdowns. Importantly, we ended the quarter with balance sheet inventory down 29% year-over-year, and we again are entering the next quarter with clean inventory and an appropriate stock to sales ratio, including the fresh fashion and gift giving to support the holiday time period.

We recorded approximately $1.7 billion of SG&A expense, an improvement of 22% or $476 million from last year’s third quarter, which is better than what we had expected. This was driven largely by strict expense management. As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses deteriorated by about 70 basis points in the quarter from last year to 43.3%. Sales deleverage was the major driver of this increase, offset by the reset of our cost base in February and our restructuring in July. Overall, this quarter will continue to be very disciplined with our variable costs, and we expect that to continue through the end of the year.

We earned credit card revenue in the third quarter of $195 million, up $12 million from last year and ahead of expectations. Our profit sharing from our Citibank arrangements has performed better than anticipated in recent months as customers are evolving and maintaining their credit spend with us. Potentially influenced by the broader macro observations in savings rate, industry COVID relief efforts and figuring new customer acquisitions in the near-term, we do not see an increase into delinquency at this time. Our proprietary credit card penetration was down 330 basis points in the quarter at 45% this year compared to 48.3% last year. That is a sizable improvement from the second quarter, which was down 590 basis points to its prior year period.

We incurred net interest expense of $80 million, an increase of $32 million to the prior year period, driven by the additional long-term secured debt we took on during the second quarter. We recorded a tax benefit of $126 million, representing an effective tax rate of 58.1%. This high rate reflects the impact of the carry-back of net operating losses as permitted under the CARES Act. In total, we saw $60 million of adjusted net loss in the quarter versus adjusted net income of $21 million last year. Adjusted EPS was a loss of $0.19 in the quarter compared to adjusted EPS income of $0.07 last year. Notably, we again finished the quarter in a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.6 billion in cash and approximately $3 billion of untapped capacity in the new asset-backed credit facility.

As you’ll recall, we withdrew our 2020 guidance in March. Given that there still remain many unknown and uncontrollable factors impacting consumer behavior and the retail landscape, we are not providing new guidance at this time. However, as we have done in the last couple of calls, I would like to update you on our current thinking as it relates to the rest of the year.

We continue to model various scenarios for the last quarter of the year, and ultimately, we continue to take a conservative approach to our forecasting. While we closed out the third quarter strong, our performance was within our overall expectations for the fall. COVID is surging again across the country, and that continues to impede our recovery and international tourism and urban areas. And the supply chains have opened up, yet bottlenecks remain. Many of the expectations we’ve laid out on our last call remain the same, and you can view those within the slide presentation posted on our website.

Now to briefly summarize, we expect total company comps to be down in the low-to-mid-20s range for the back half of the year. Gross margin expectations have not changed. And we continue to expect third quarter margins to be slightly stronger than margins in the fourth quarter due to the digital growth and holiday surcharges from our shipping partners. We continue to expect SG&A as a percent of sales to be low-to-mid single-digit percentage points higher than last year for the fall.

Our outlook on credit revenues has improved, thanks to the reasons I mentioned earlier. However, unlike what we earned in the third quarter, we expect them to be down year-over-year in the fourth quarter. However, as a percent of sales, we expect to see a modest improvement from what we generated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Finally, we continue to expect our capex spend this year of about $450 million. Overall, we are pleased with the performance in the third quarter. And I’m particularly happy with the solid progress the business is making as it comes back. We continue to plan the year conservatively, but have great confidence in our ability to execute well during the holiday season. I’m excited to be joining the Macy’s team at this critical point in our company’s history. And I look forward to meeting and talking with everyone in the weeks and the months ahead.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Jeff.

Jeff Gennette — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Adrian. So looking to holiday 2020, we know this season is different as our customers continue to spend more time at home. But the holidays are when Macy’s shines, and this year will be no exception. We’re already celebrating with local community events around the country. For the holidays, America comes to Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s and for gifting. And we have the right gifting assortment from gifts under to luxury, bringing the best national and private brands to our customers, 50% of the content is new.

Our expanded fulfillment options, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery allow customers to shop safely and without friction in store or online and to shop right up until December 24. We’ve elongated events and put an increased emphasis on digital to even out the flow of traffic in our stores through the holiday season to maintain health and safety for our customers and colleagues. [Indecipherable] are dressed for the holidays and our digital platforms are ready to go. Our teams are 100% focused on executing holiday and we are confident in our plans. So like all of 2020, we know unexpected challenges and opportunities will come our way and our team is prepared to tackle them.

So looking to the future, while this has been an extraordinarily disruptive year, we feel good about the health of our core business. And there are other things that we learned about our business in 2020 that gives us confidence in the future. We’ve successfully managed the channel shift to address customer demand for a true omnichannel experience. We have new customers coming into the brand via digital and loyal customers that continue to be attached to the brand. We’ve shown that we can flex categories and price points as customer needs and demands change. We are early enough in our supply chain redesign that we were able to adjust our plans for a more omni future.

We’ve been incredibly focused on how we manage our cash. We have market share to gain and an aggressive and intentional plan to go after it. And our teams are more agile than ever. They listen to our customers, follow the data and pivot quickly. And importantly, we have a flexible business model that enables us to remain relevant to our customers. We can adjust formats, channels, categories, brands, services and price points to meet our customers wherever and however they’re shopping.

In closing, we’re pleased with our third quarter results, particularly as we got back to positive EBITDA a quarter earlier than anticipated. We’re watching the resurgence of COVID-19 closely. Despite the uncertainty, we’re ready for holiday. And we’re confident in our future and our ability to invest in becoming a healthier business based on how our customers are shopping now and in the future.

And with that, we’re going to open it up for questions.

Mike McGuire — Head of Investor Relations

Before we go to Q&A, I want to remind everyone that there are time constraints given multiple industry calls this morning. So please limit your questions to one, so we can get to as many people as possible. Thank you. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.