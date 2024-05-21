Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from Macy’s (M) Q1 2024 earnings results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 2.7% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.2% on an owned basis and down 0.3% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.
Net income was $62 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $155 million, or $0.56 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.27.
For the full year of 2024, net sales are expected to be $22.3-22.9 billion. Comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1.5% versus last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.55-2.90.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AZO Earnings: AutoZone reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) on Tuesday said its third-quarter net sales and earnings increased modestly from last year. The company reported net sales of $4.24 billion for the
Here are a few reasons why Beyond Meat (BYND) appears to be beyond hope
Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 18% year-to-date. The company delivered disappointing results for the first quarter of 2024 and
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): Key takeaways from the Q4 2024 earnings report
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stayed green on Friday. The stock has gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings