Infographic: Adobe (ADBE) Q3 earnings beat Street view; revenue up 13%

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday announced third-quarter results, reporting adjusted earnings that increased year-over-year and topped expectations.

At $4.43 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 13% from the prior-year period and matched the market’s projection. The top line benefited from strong growth by the core operating segments.

Net profit, excluding special items, rose to $3.40 per share from $3.11 per share last year and came in above the consensus forecast. Unadjusted net income was $1.14 billion or $2.42 per share, compared to $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

“Fueled by our groundbreaking technology, track record of creating and leading categories and consistent execution, Adobe delivered another record quarter,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.

