Adobe (ADBE) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported revenue of $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 12% year-over-year or 13% in constant currency.
Net income was $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share, compared to $1.17 billion, or $2.53 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.27.
For fiscal year 2024, Adobe expects total revenue of $21.30-21.50 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $13.45-13.85 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $17.60-18.00.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What are eBay’s (EBAY) expectations for the near term?
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. During the inflationary period, eBay emerged as an ideal platform
FedEx (FDX) to report Q2 earnings on December 19. Here’s what to expect
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) entered fiscal 2024 on a mixed note, reporting higher earnings for the first quarter despite a decline in revenues. It will be unveiling second-quarter numbers next
Key takeaways from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q2 2024 earnings report
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) this week delivered mixed results for the second quarter -- earnings topped expectations while revenues missed the Street view. The updated version of Oracle