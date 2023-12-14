Adobe (ADBE) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported revenue of $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 12% year-over-year or 13% in constant currency.

Net income was $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share, compared to $1.17 billion, or $2.53 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.27.

For fiscal year 2024, Adobe expects total revenue of $21.30-21.50 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $13.45-13.85 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $17.60-18.00.

Prior performance