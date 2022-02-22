Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Macy’s (M) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales totalled $8.6 billion compared to $6.7 billion in the same period last year.
Comparable sales were up 28.3% on an owned basis and up 27.8% on an owned plus licensed basis.
The company reported a GAAP net profit of $742 million, or $2.44 per share, compared to a net profit of $160 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.
The adjusted net profit was $2.45 per share.
