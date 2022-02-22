Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Macy’s (M) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales totalled $8.6 billion compared to $6.7 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales were up 28.3% on an owned basis and up 27.8% on an owned plus licensed basis.

The company reported a GAAP net profit of $742 million, or $2.44 per share, compared to a net profit of $160 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The adjusted net profit was $2.45 per share.

  • Macy's Q1 2021 earnings

Most Popular

The Home Depot (HD) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 10.7% year-over-year to $35.7 billion. Comparable sales increased 8.1%. Net earnings rose 17.3% to $3.3

NFTs open the door for new product and revenue possibilities: Zedge CEO Jonathan Reich

As the proliferation of smartphones continues, users are constantly looking for ways to make their mobile experience unique. Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) has carved a niche for itself as a

Can Alibaba (BABA) beat macro headwinds through biz expansion?

The mass adoption of internet-based shopping has prompted store-based retailers to develop online channels to serve customers remotely, and eCommerce players to further enhance their digital prowess. Alibaba Group Holding

Tags

Department storesretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top