Mastercard (MA) Q1 2021 earnings key stats: Infographic

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) posted a first-quarter 2021 financial report before the opening bell on Thursday.
Revenue showed an increase of 4% at $4.2 billion compared to previous year.
The net income for the first quarter was recorded at $1.8 billion or $1.83 per share compared to $1.7 billion or $1.68 per share of the previous year.
The adjusted earnings per share was $1.74 vs $1.83 of previous year.
Most Popular
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 earnings beat; revenue up 13%
Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results Thursday before the opening bell. Earnings declined from last year but exceeded estimates, while revenues missed. Revenues increased 13%
BMY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 financial results
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $11.1 billion. Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2 billion, or
Caterpillar (CAT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales and revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher