Mastercard (MA) Q1 2021 earnings key stats: Infographic

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) posted a first-quarter 2021 financial report before the opening bell on Thursday.

Revenue showed an increase of 4% at $4.2 billion compared to previous year.

The net income for the first quarter was recorded at $1.8 billion or $1.83 per share compared to $1.7 billion or $1.68 per share of the previous year.

The adjusted earnings per share was $1.74 vs $1.83 of previous year.