Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
KBH Earnings: Highlights of KB Home’s Q2 2023 report
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting lower earnings and an increase in revenues.
Net profit dropped to $164.4 million or $1.94 per share in the second quarter of 2023 from $210.7 million $2.32 per share in the comparable period of 2022.
At $1.77 billion, revenues were up 3% year-over-year. The top line benefited from an increase in revenue in the core homebuilding segment.
“Our financial performance coupled with share repurchases over the past several quarters meaningfully expanded our book value per share, up 24% from a year ago, to $46.72,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chief executive officer of KB Home.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
FedEx (FDX) Q4 2023 adjusted profit drops on lower revenues
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Tuesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, hurt by a 10% dip in revenues. Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $4.94
Lennar (LEN): A look at how the homebuilder is navigating the current market environment
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were up 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 34% year-to-date and 87% over the past 12 months. The homebuilder reported its earnings results
Darden Restaurants to report earnings on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
The restaurant industry is almost back on track after a challenging period that made food chains revisit their business model with focus on digitization and value-addition. Currently, the companies are