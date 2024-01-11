KB Home (KBH) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported revenues of $1.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.94 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $150.3 million, or $1.85 per share, compared to $216.4 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.
Homes delivered decreased 10% year-over-year to 3,407, and average selling price was $487,300, compared to $510,400 last year.
For the full year of 2024, KBH expects housing revenues of $6.40-6.80 billion. Average selling price is expected to range between $480,000-490,000.
Prior performance
