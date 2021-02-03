McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but

Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from