Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

McDonald’s comp sales grow 7.5% in Q1: Infographic

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q1 revenue of $5.12 billion, up 9% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.92 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

MCD shares slipped 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 24% in the trailing 12 months.

McDonald's Corp Q1 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for McDonald’s Q1 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • McDonald's Corp Q3 2020 earnings

Most Popular

BMY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 financial results

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $11.1 billion. Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2 billion, or

Caterpillar (CAT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales and revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher

Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results

Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell. The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year. The net income attributable

Tags

restaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top