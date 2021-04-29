McDonald’s comp sales grow 7.5% in Q1: Infographic

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q1 revenue of $5.12 billion, up 9% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.92 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

MCD shares slipped 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 24% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance