Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

MEDS Earnings: Highlights of Trxade Health’s Q1 2024 financial results

Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income for Q1, compared to a loss last year.

Trxade Q1 2024 earnings infographic

Trxade reported a net income of $21.25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $0.68 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $6.40 in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $1.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net income from discontinued operations, related to divestitures, was $27.88 million. The company did not generate any revenues during the quarter.

Prior Performance

  • Trxade FY23 earnings infographic
  • Trxade Q3 2023 earnings infographic
  • Trxade Q1 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

NKE Earnings: Nike Q4 2024 profit tops expectations; revenue down 2%

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Earnings also beat estimates. Fourth-quarter net income came in

Constellation Brands (STZ) is preparing to report Q1 earnings. Here’s what to expect

As Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) prepares to report first-quarter results, the focus is on the brewer’s impressive performance in the beer market. Recent data show that the business has

Key takeaways from McCormick’s (MKC) Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) rose over 4% on Thursday, after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2024. The stock has dropped

Tags

Healthcare Technologypharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top