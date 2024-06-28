Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MEDS Earnings: Highlights of Trxade Health’s Q1 2024 financial results
Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income for Q1, compared to a loss last year.
Trxade reported a net income of $21.25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $0.68 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $6.40 in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $1.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net income from discontinued operations, related to divestitures, was $27.88 million. The company did not generate any revenues during the quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NKE Earnings: Nike Q4 2024 profit tops expectations; revenue down 2%
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Earnings also beat estimates. Fourth-quarter net income came in
Constellation Brands (STZ) is preparing to report Q1 earnings. Here’s what to expect
As Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) prepares to report first-quarter results, the focus is on the brewer’s impressive performance in the beer market. Recent data show that the business has
Key takeaways from McCormick’s (MKC) Q2 2024 earnings report
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) rose over 4% on Thursday, after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2024. The stock has dropped