MEDS Earnings: Highlights of Trxade Health’s Q1 2024 financial results

Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income for Q1, compared to a loss last year.

Trxade reported a net income of $21.25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $0.68 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $6.40 in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $1.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net income from discontinued operations, related to divestitures, was $27.88 million. The company did not generate any revenues during the quarter.

Prior Performance