Meta Platforms Q1 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Meta has guided for total revenue to range between $34.5-37.0 billion in Q1 2024.
Listen to Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are predicting earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $36.1 billion in Q1 2024. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share on revenue of $28.6 billion reported in Q1 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Meta reported earnings of $5.33 per share on revenue of $40.1 billion.
