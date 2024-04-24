Meta Platforms Q1 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

Meta has guided for total revenue to range between $34.5-37.0 billion in Q1 2024.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $36.1 billion in Q1 2024. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share on revenue of $28.6 billion reported in Q1 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Meta reported earnings of $5.33 per share on revenue of $40.1 billion.