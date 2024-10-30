Categories LATEST
Meta Platforms Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is all set to report earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 today after markets close.
Listen to Meta’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion for the September quarter. That compares to earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $33.56 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue jumped 22% year-over-year to $39.07 billion. The strong top-line performance translated into a 73% surge in net profit to $13.4 billion or $5.16 per share.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
