Meta Platforms Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is all set to report earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 today after markets close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion for the September quarter. That compares to earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $33.56 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue jumped 22% year-over-year to $39.07 billion. The strong top-line performance translated into a 73% surge in net profit to $13.4 billion or $5.16 per share.