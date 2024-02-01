Categories LATEST
Meta Platforms Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of social media giant Facebook, is scheduled to publish fourth-quarter 2023 financial results today at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Listen to Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The tech firm is expected to report a sharp increase in earnings per share to $4.96 for the December quarter, vs. $1.76 in the corresponding period of 2022. The bullish profit forecast reflects an estimated 22% year-over-year growth in revenues to $39.18 billion.
In the third quarter, Meta’s net income more than doubled to $11.5 billion or $4.39 per share, even as its user base continued to expand. Revenues increased 23% to $34.1 billion, aided by a double-digit growth in advertising revenue. Revenues grew across all geographical segments.
