Metlife Inc. (MET) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Metlife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MetLife Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. Before we get started, I refer you to the cautionary note about forward-looking statements in yesterday’s earnings release and to risk factors discussed in MetLife’s SEC filings.

With that, I will turn the call over to John Hall, Global Head of Investor Relations.

John Hall — Global Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for MetLife’s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I refer you to the information on non-GAAP measures on the Investor Relations portion of metlife.com in our earnings release and in our quarterly financial supplements, which you should review. On the call this morning are Michel Khalaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John McCallion, Chief Financial Officer.

Also participating in the discussions are other members of senior management. Last night, we released a set a supplemental slides. They are available on our website. John McCallion will speak to those supplemental slides in his prepared remarks if you wish to follow along. An appendix to these slides features disclosures and GAAP reconciliations, which you should also review.

After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session that will extend to the top of the hour. In fairness to all participants please limit yourself to one question and one follow up.

Before I turn the call over to Michel, I have a quick scheduling note. When we report MetLife’s full year results in February, we will consolidate our annual outlook call with our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, making for an impactful 60 minutes call, stay tuned. With that, over to Michel.

Michel A. Khalaf — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. As you saw in our earnings release last night, MetLife delivered strong financial results in the third quarter of 2020. These results are a testament to the kind of Company that MetLife has become. We are simpler and more predictable. For example, the impact of our annual actuarial assumption review was modest and consistent with the sensitivities we provided last quarter.

We have a well diversified mix of market-leading businesses, that diversity was on display in the largely offsetting impacts of COVID-19, and we have an ongoing commitment to consistent execution. A good quarter at MetLife is just another instalment and what investors have come to expect of us and what we expect of ourselves. Turning to the numbers, we reported third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.73 per share compared to $1.27 per share a year ago. Net income of $633 million was below adjusted earnings, mostly due to losses on derivatives held to protect our balance sheet against movements and equity markets and interest rates. For year-to-date 2020, MetLife has generated $5.1 billion of net income. Excluding all notable items, we reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion or $1.95 per share compared to $1.4 billion or $1.54 per share a year ago.

The only notable item in the quarter was our annual actuarial assumption review, which had a negative $203 million impact on adjusted earnings and an incremental negative $98 million impact on net income. This is largely a function of lowering our long-term interest rate assumption from 3.75% to 2.75%. As expected, we experienced a significant recovery in our private equity portfolio, which we report on a one quarter lag.

The rebound that occurred, the 6.7% percent return tracked with the mid-single digit forecast we provided in Q2. Other contributors, including hedge funds and prepayments added meaningfully to our $652 million of pre-tax variable investment income. Turning to some third quarter business highlights, our U.S. business segment produced very strong adjusted earnings driven by Group Benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions.

In Group Benefits, Group Life mortality experience improved from the second quarter and dental utilization and disability remains favorable. RIS benefited from the rebound in VII as well as temporarily wider recurring investment spreads. Offsetting this property and casualty saw heavier than normal catastrophe losses that overwhelmed favorable auto claims frequency. Outside the U.S., Asia’s adjusted earnings ex-notables were up 34% from a year ago on higher VII favorable underwriting, lower expenses and volume growth. Adjusted earnings ex-notables and Latin America were down 67% year-over-year as COVID claims rose sharply as expected. In EMEA, adjusted earnings ex-notables increased 26% due to lower expenses, favorable underwriting and volume growth. And finally, for MetLife Holdings, adjusted earnings ex-notables rose 35% on higher VII and better long-term care underwriting results.

Our cash position strengthened during the quarter, ending at $7.8 billion, well above our target cash buffer of $3 billion to $4 billion. The increase in cash is mostly due to our issuance of $1 billion of fixed preferred stock during the quarter, which was used in October to retire $1 billion of floating preferred stock. As we committed in September, we have resumed repurchases of our common stock, roughly $80 million in the third quarter and about another $240 million since then.

Despite the extreme disruption 2020 has presented, we are on track this year to deploy $4.3 billion of capital towards strategic M&A, common stock dividends and share repurchases. We believe this underscores the durability of our All-weather, Next Horizon strategy and MetLife’s consistent execution across a range of economic scenarios. We rolled out our Next Horizon strategy almost one year ago, with three main pillars. Focus on deploying scarce capital and resources to their highest use; simplify MetLife by driving operational efficiency and improving the customer experience and; differentiate to derive competitive advantage in the marketplace.

We believe we have made clear progress on all three fronts. At Investor Day last December, I noted that our capital management philosophy at MetLife has not changed. Capital is precious and we are disciplined in deploying it to the highest value opportunities. Our purchase of Versant Health, which we expect to close before year end demonstrates our commitment to this approach. Vision Care is a capital-light business with strong risk-adjusted returns and high free cash flow generation.

Like our U.S. group benefits franchise more broadly, it is precisely the kind of business we want to grow. Knowing where not to play is just as important as knowing where to place our strategic bets. During the quarter we booked the sale of our annuity business in Argentina, which was no longer the right fit for MetLife. While not material to MetLife, this divestment helps illustrate our ongoing process of planting and pruning in an effort to achieve the optimal business mix. When we talk about simplifying MetLife, we have two goals in mind, continuously improving our operational efficiency and becoming an easier Company for our customers to do business with on efficiency, given the headwinds we have faced this year, we knew it was going to be a challenge to meet our target of a 12.3% direct expense ratio.

But this is a firm commitment and we will keep it. Despite higher anticipated seasonal expenses in Q4, we are increasingly confident that we will beat this target for the full year. By embracing an efficiency mindset, we are also freeing up resources that can be reinvested in critical areas to improve the customer experience. A case in point is the investment we are making in group disability in the U.S.

The shared goal of all stakeholders in the disability system whether employees, employers or insurance carriers is to achieve the best possible health outcomes and get people back to their lives and livelihoods as quickly as possible. We are implementing an end to end disability and absence management solution to meet changing customer expectations and extend our leadership in this space. By investing in the customer experience here and across our businesses we deepen MetLife’s competitive advantage into the future.

The third pillar of our strategy is differentiation. Those competitive advantages that set us apart from our peers, one of the most important is our talent. A major strength of being a truly global company is that we can redeploy talent to match it against our most promising opportunities. This is precisely what we have done in the latest round of leadership changes that MetLife announced last month. I want to begin by thanking Oscar Schmidt, for his exemplary service to MetLife over the past 26 years. Under his leadership, MetLife has grown to become the largest life insurer in Latin America with a well diversified set of leading businesses across the region.

When Oscar steps away from his executive position at the end of the year, we will rotate a number of executives into new roles. Eric Clurfain will move from CEO of Japan to Head of Latin America, Dirk Ostijn will move from Head of EMEA to CEO of Japan and; Nuria Garcia will move from deputy head of EMEA to running the region.

Taken together, these appointments demonstrate not only our commitment to talent development, but our deep bench of leaders who are ready to step up immediately and deliver value to our customers and shareholders. Another area of differentiation. I want to highlight is sustainability which is core to our purpose at MetLife. The best talent want to work for sustainable Company. Corporate customers want sustainability embedded in their supply chains, and investors are increasingly interested in owning companies that incorporate environmental, social and governance principles into how they operate.

To highlight one example at MetLife, in September we set ambitious new targets for our environmental performance. We committed to reduce our location-based greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, originate $20 billion in new green investments and direct $5 million to develop products and partnerships that will drive Climate Solutions all by the year 2030.

We believe sustainability can be a competitive differentiator for us. At a daylong session with our Board of Directors in late September, we pressure tested every aspect of our Next Horizon strategy. We came away more confident than ever that our strategy will not only continue to guide us through the current environment, but position us to emerge from the crisis in even stronger shape.

From capital deployment and digital acceleration to expense rigor and a culture of experimentation, we are accelerating the pace of change to win with customers and create shareholder value. Before I close, I would like to say a few words about one of the towering figures in the history of MetLife. John Creedon, MetLife’s President and CEO from 1983 to 1989, passed away on October 11 at the age of 96. John’s past at MetLife literally took came from — room to the boardroom.

Among his many notable achievements was hiring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang and furthering the Company’s expansion into global markets. But perhaps, what best captures John’s carrier was his passion for the customer. The overarching goal he had in every job was to exceed customer expectations. John’s passing reminds us that we are stewards of a great institution. MetLife was around long before we got here, and it will be around long after we are gone.

Our task is to create long-term value for MetLife’s many stakeholders, including our shareholders to ensure in the words of our purpose statement that we will be always with you building a more confident future. With that, I will turn the call over to John McCallion.

John D. McCallion — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Michel and good morning. I will start with the 3Q’20 supplemental slides that we released last evening, which highlight information in our earnings release, and quarterly financial supplement. In addition, this slide provide more detail on our annual global actuarial assumption review as well as an update on our cash and capital positions.

Starting on Page 3, the schedule provides a comparison of net income and adjusted earnings in the third quarter. Net income in the third quarter was $633 million or $945 million lower than adjusted earnings. This variance is primarily due to net derivative losses resulting from higher long-term interest rates as well as the stronger equity markets in the quarter. The investment portfolio and hedging program continue to perform as expected.

In addition, the actuarial assumption review accounted for $98 million of the variance between net income and adjusted earnings, which I will now discuss in more detail on Page 4.

During the quarter the actuarial assumption review reduced net income by $301 million of which $203 million impacted adjusted earnings. The most significant driver was the reduction of our long-term U.S. ten-year treasury interest rate assumption from 3.75% to 2.75%. In addition to this 100 basis point reduction we have extended our mean reversion rate to 12 years. These changes reflect expectations of lower interest rates for a longer period of time.

The overall impact to earnings is consistent with the sensitivities provided on our second quarter 2020 earnings call. Page 5 provides a breakdown of the actuarial assumption review by business segment. The vast majority of the earnings impact was in MetLife Holdings primarily due to the change in our long-term U.S. interest rate assumption. We also had a few adjustments in Asia, Latin America and EMEA, primarily due to lower interest rates and various changes in policyholder behavior.

On Page 6, you can see the year-over-year comparison of adjusted earnings by segment excluding notable items in both periods. Both quarters exclude the impact of their respective actuarial assumption reviews. In addition, the prior year quarter had $88 [Phonetic] million associated with our completed unit cost initiative, which was accounted for in Corporate and Other. Excluding these notable items, adjusted earnings were up 24% and 25% on a constant currency basis.

On a per share basis, adjusted earnings were up 27% and 28% on a constant currency basis. Overall, variable investment income was higher than third quarter of ’19 by $257 million after tax. This year-over-year increase in VII accounted for nearly 75% of the total adjusted earnings growth. Favorable expense margins and solid volume growth were other key year-over-year drivers.

Turning to the performance of our businesses. Group benefits adjusted earnings were up 7% year-over-year. The Group Life mortality ratio was 89.6%, which improved sequentially and included a roughly 3 percentage points related to COVID-19 claims. This is at the top end of our annual target range of 85% to 90%. We expect the Group Life mortality ratio in the fourth quarter to be modestly above the annual target range as fourth quarter tends to have higher seasonal life claims and we expect COVID-19 related claims will remain elevated.

The interest adjusted benefit ratio for Group non-medical health, was 67.4% which is below our annual target range of 72% to 77% driven by favorable dental and disability results. As the quarter progressed, dental utilization came in above expectations, which was offset by the partial release of the unearned premium reserve we established in the second quarter. We expect this dental utilization trend to continue and would expect the Group non-medical health ratio in the fourth quarter to be at the low end of its annual target range of 72% to 77%.

In regards to the top line, Group Benefits’ adjusted PFOs were up 7% year-over-year due to growth across most products in markets. As well as the partial release of the unearned dental premium reserve. Excluding the unearned dental premium reserve release, which totaled approximately $110 million, Group Benefits PFO growth would have been within the annual target range of 4% to 6%. Retirement and Income Solutions or RIS adjusted earnings were up 73% year-over-year. The drivers were strong investment margins primarily higher variable investment income, favorable underwriting margins of roughly $50 million in the quarter, of which we estimate approximately half is related to elevated COVID-19 mortality and volume growth.

RIS investment spreads for the quarter were 156 basis points, up 54 basis points year-over-year. Spreads excluding VII were 98 basis points in the quarter, up 19 basis points year-over-year primarily due to the decline in LIBOR rates and an increase in prepayments of RMBS held on our books at a discount.

Looking ahead, we expect RIS investment spreads in 4Q to decline sequentially, primarily due to lower VII but still coming at the top end of the annual guidance range of 90 basis points to 115 basis points. RIS liability exposures grew 12.5% year-over-year, driven by strong volume across the product portfolio, as well as separate account investment performance.

While liability exposures grew RIS adjusted PFOs excluding pension risk transfers were down 8% year-over-year, due to lower structured settlement and institutional income annuity sales. Regarding pension risk transfers, we had approximately $500 million of PRT sales in the quarter and are seeing a good pipeline building once again. Property and casualty or P&C adjusted earnings were down 68% versus the prior year period, driven by unfavorable underwriting margins due to higher catastrophe losses.

The overall combined ratio was 104.2%, which was above our annual target range of 92% to 97% and the prior year quarter of 98.4%. Catastrophe losses were $115 million after-tax in the quarter, $60 million higher than 3Q of ’19. This quarter’s cat, primarily related to a tropical storm that impacted the Northeast and severe windstorms in the Midwest. It was the highest quarterly cat loss for our P&C business in nearly a decade.

Moving to Asia. Adjusted earnings were up 34% and 32% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to higher variable investment income as well as favorable underwriting and expense margins. In addition, Asia continues to benefit from solid volume growth, driven by higher general account assets under management, which were up 6% on an amortized cost basis.

Looking ahead, we expect Asia’s strong VII and favorable underwriting in 3Q to return to more normal levels in the fourth quarter. Latin America adjusted earnings were down 67% and 62% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by unfavorable underwriting and lower Chilean encaje returns, which were essentially flat in the quarter.

Elevated COVID-19 related life claims primarily in Mexico impacted Latin America’s adjusted earnings by approximately $70 million after-tax in the quarter. We expect COVID-19 related claims in the fourth quarter to remain elevated. EMEA [Phonetic] adjusted earnings were up 26% and 30% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by favorable underwriting margins as a result of lower claims in group policies in the region as well as better expense margins and volume growth.

MetLife Holdings’ adjusted earnings were up 35% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by higher private equity returns as well as favorable underwriting margins as lower claim incidents in long-term care more than offset marginally higher life claims due to COVID-19. The Life interest adjusted benefit ratio was 60.2%, which included 7.3 percentage points related to the actuarial assumption review. Adjusting for this impact, the Life interest adjusted benefit ratio was 52.9% within our annual target range of 50% to 55%.

Looking at — to 4Q, we expect MetLife Holdings adjusted earnings to return to more normal levels due to lower VII and more normal underwriting results in long-term care. Corporate and other adjusted loss was $131 million. This result was modestly more favorable than the prior year quarter, which had an adjusted loss of $135 million excluding notable items. This quarter’s results reflect lower expenses, partially offset by less favorable investment margins as well as higher preferred stock dividends.

As we outlined in our 2Q earnings call, we expect an adjusted loss range of $325 million to $375 million in the second half of 2020 which implies Corporate and Other adjusted losses to be between $200 million to $250 million in 4Q. The Company’s effective tax rate on adjusted earnings in the quarter was 20% at the bottom of our 2020 guidance range of 20% to 22%.

Now let’s turn to VII in the quarter on Page 7. This chart reflects our pre-tax variable investment income over the prior five quarters, including $652 million in the third quarter of 2020. This strong result was mostly attributable to the private equity portfolio, which had a 6.7% return in the quarter. As we have previously discussed, private equities are generally accounted for on a one quarter lag and the positive marks included in our third quarter results are in line with the outlook offered in our last earnings call.

There was also a positive contribution to VII from hedge funds, which had a 13% return in the quarter, as well as higher prepayment fees. In the fourth quarter we expect VII to remain strong, but closer to the pre-2Q20 trend levels. Now let’s take a look at VII by segment on Page 8.

This table breaks out the third quarter VII of $515 million after-tax by segment. The three largest recipients of VII in the quarter were MetLife Holdings, RIS and Asia. The allocation of VII by business segment is based on the quarterly returns of their individual portfolios. That said, as a general rule, MetLife Holdings, RIS and Asia will account for approximately 90% of the total VII and roughly split one-third each.

Our new money rate was 2.76% versus a roll-off rate of 3.81% in the quarter. This compares to a new money rate of 3.41% and a roll-off rate of 3.72% in 2Q of 20. The 65 basis points sequential decline in the new money rate was primarily due to tighter credit spreads in the quarter, purchases of short term investments to match short term issuances in our capital markets business as well as higher liquidity at the holding company.

We also purchased close to $1 billion in low-yielding foreign government bonds primarily JGBs to invest cash flows associated with recurring premium income from our Japanese yen in-force block. Looking ahead, we expect new money yields in 4Q to remain at comparable 3Q levels as we maintain our disciplined approach to investing in high-quality assets despite persistently tight credit spreads.

Turning to Page 9, this chart shows our direct expense ratio from 2015 through 2019, and the first three quarters of 2020. In 3Q, our direct expense ratio was 11.4%. This low ratio was driven by a reduction in direct expenses, increased availability of our dental services driving higher premium and a reserve release in Corporate & Other. Year-to-date, our direct expense ratio was 11.9%. We expect the direct expense ratio to be higher than trend in 4Q, primarily due to seasonality. In our Group Benefits business, we incur higher enrollment in other costs, prior to receiving premiums. Also, certain corporate initiative costs are expected to be higher in 4Q.

Overall, as Michel noted, we are increasingly confident that we will beat our full year target of approximately 12.3%, as we continue to deploy an efficiency mindset to increase capacity for reinvestment and to protect the margins of the firm. I will now discuss our cash and capital position on Page 10. Cash and liquid assets at the holding companies were approximately $7.8 billion at September 30th, which is up from $6.6 billion at June 30th, and well above our target cash buffer of $3 billion to $4 billion. The $1.2 billion increase in cash at the holding companies was primarily the result of a $1 billion preferred stock issuance in the quarter.

The proceeds from this issuance, were used in October to redeem $1 billion of preferred stock outstanding. In addition, cash at the holding companies reflect the net effects of subsidiary dividends, payments of our common stock dividend, share repurchases of $80 million in the quarter as well as holding company expenses and other cash flows.

Next, I would like to provide you with an update on our capital position. For our U.S. companies preliminary third quarter year-to-date 2020 statutory operating earnings were approximately $3.2 billion, while net income was approximately $2.8 billion. Statutory operating earnings decreased by $200 million from the prior-year period, primarily due to higher VA rider reserves and the impact of a prior year dividend from an investment subsidiary.

This was partially offset by the favorable underwriting, higher separate account returns and lower operating expenses. Year-to-date net income was lower due to the decrease in operating earnings and other realized losses. These were partially offset by derivative gains in the current year. We estimate that our total U.S. statutory adjusted capital was approximately $21 billion at September 30th, up 12% compared to December 31st, 2019.

Operating income and derivative gains more than offset dividends paid. Finally, the Japan solvency margin ratio was 892% as of June 30th, which is the latest public data. Overall, MetLife delivered a strong quarter, bolstered by an increase in variable investment income and supported by the solid fundamentals from our diverse set of market-leading businesses.

In addition, we believe our capital liquidity and investment portfolio are strong, resilient and well positioned to manage through and come out stronger in this challenging environment. Finally, we are confident that the actions we are taking to be a simpler and more focused Company will continue to create long-term sustainable value for our customers and our shareholders.

And with that, I will turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.