Microsoft Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell. The tech giant had entered the fiscal year on an upbeat note, reporting double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the first quarter.

Analysts’ consensus estimate for December-quarter earnings is $2.57 per share, which is up 11% year-over-year. Second-quarter revenue is expected to be $56.36 billion.

In the first three months of 2024, revenues jumped 13% year-over-year to $56.5 billion. All three operating segments registered growth. The strong revenue growth translated into a 27% rise in earnings to $2.99 per share.