Microsoft Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be reporting financial results for the third quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell. The tech giant had entered the fiscal year on an upbeat note.

The earnings report is scheduled for release at 4:05 pm ET. It is widely expected that Q3 earnings increased 15% year-over-year to $2.82 per share on revenues of $60.77 billion, which represents a 15% increase.

Of late, the management’s growth initiatives have mostly been focused on AI integration. In the second quarter, earnings rose to $21.9 billion or $2.93 per share from $16.4 billion or $2.20 per share in the comparable period of the previous year. The bottom line benefited from an 18% growth in revenues to $61.02 billion.