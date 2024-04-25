Categories LATEST
Microsoft Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be reporting financial results for the third quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell. The tech giant had entered the fiscal year on an upbeat note.
Listen to Microsoft’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The earnings report is scheduled for release at 4:05 pm ET. It is widely expected that Q3 earnings increased 15% year-over-year to $2.82 per share on revenues of $60.77 billion, which represents a 15% increase.
Of late, the management’s growth initiatives have mostly been focused on AI integration. In the second quarter, earnings rose to $21.9 billion or $2.93 per share from $16.4 billion or $2.20 per share in the comparable period of the previous year. The bottom line benefited from an 18% growth in revenues to $61.02 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Microsoft (MSFT) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2024 earnings increased year-over-year, reflecting strong performance by the tech giant’s main operating segments. Third-quarter revenues came in at $61.86 billion,
GOOG, GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $80.5 billion. Revenue growth was 16% in constant currency. Net income was
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. First-quarter worldwide sales