Categories LATEST
Microsoft Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be publishing its fourth quarter 2023 financial results today after the closing bell. Analysts are looking for a mixed outcome.
Listen to Microsoft’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Market watchers expect the tech firm to report net income of $2.29 per share for the June quarter, compared to the $2.23/share profit it reported in the corresponding period of last year. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenue is $49.86 billion, which represents a 4% year-over-year decline.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a net income of $18.3 billion, up 9% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, earnings moved up 10% year-over-year to $2.45 per share. The Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments expanded, while revenues of More Personal Computing declined.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q4 2023
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $1.69 billion, up 47% from the same period a year ago. Net income increased to
Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77%
VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2023 financial results
Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.21 per share