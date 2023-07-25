Microsoft Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be publishing its fourth quarter 2023 financial results today after the closing bell. Analysts are looking for a mixed outcome.

Market watchers expect the tech firm to report net income of $2.29 per share for the June quarter, compared to the $2.23/share profit it reported in the corresponding period of last year. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenue is $49.86 billion, which represents a 4% year-over-year decline.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a net income of $18.3 billion, up 9% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, earnings moved up 10% year-over-year to $2.45 per share. The Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments expanded, while revenues of More Personal Computing declined.