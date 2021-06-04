MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Brian Denyeau — Managing Director

Dev Ittycheria — President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gordon — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Chuck. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review MongoDB’s first quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of the market today. Joining me on the call today are Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB; and Michael Gordon, MongoDB’s COO and CFO.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements including statements related to our market and future growth opportunities, the benefits of our product platform, our competitive landscape, customer behaviors, our financial guidance, our planned investments and anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as on our clients and the macroeconomic environment. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to those described in our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements made on this call, reflect our views only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Additionally, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release on the Investor Relations portion of our website for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Dev.

Dev Ittycheria — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Brian. And thank you to everyone for joining us today. I will start by reviewing our first quarter results, before giving you a Company update.

Looking quickly at our first quarter financial results. We generated revenue of $181.6 million, a 39% year-over-year increase and above the high-end of our guidance. We grew subscription revenue 40% year-over-year, Atlas revenue grew 73% year-over-year and now represents 51% of revenue, and we had another strong quarter of customer growth, ending the quarter with over 26,800 customers.

June marks the fifth anniversary of launching Atlas, our MongoDB database as-a-service offering. In Q1, Atlas reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the majority of revenue in just under five years. Deployed in over 80 regions around the world across AWS, Azure and GCP, Atlas is now a nearly $400 million revenue run rate business growing over 70% year-over-year. While we are proud of how quickly we have grown this business since its inception, we are confident that we’ve only scratched the surface of the opportunity ahead of us. As we look back at the first five years of Atlas, we see a story of innovation, aggressive investment and demonstrate the ability to take smart risks, some of which seem quite controversial at the time.

We launched Atlas in June of 2016 as a self-serve only offering on AWS. Although in retrospect, the decision to launch an independent databases service business seem like a no-brainer, it wasn’t obvious at the time, there was a fair amount of skepticism in the market that an independent Company could build a successful cloud service, while both partnering and competing with the hyperscale cloud vendors. A year later, we launched Atlas on Azure and GCP. Even though it was more work and added more expense to support all three cloud providers, we made this a priority as you understood from the outset that as the cloud became mainstream, customers would want a multi-cloud solution. Due to the strong initial reception of Atlas in our direct sales channel, we invested aggressively to achieve feature parity between Enterprise Advanced and Atlas. We reached that milestone in mid-2018, ahead of our original schedule and since then have lead with innovation on Atlas. Our ability to quickly ship new features and get customer feedback, has not only allowed us to innovate faster, but has also benefited our Enterprise Advanced customers.

From an outsider’s perspective, one of the more controversial decisions we made, was to change our license from AGPL to SSPL in 2018. Our objective was to remain true to our open source roots, while ensuring that we could build a meaningful database as-a-service business in the cloud era. While some suggested, this will limit the adoption of MongoDB, we had conviction that we could better serve customers with this change. MongoDB’s popularity with developers has only continued to grow after adopting SSPL. Given the success of Atlas, a number of open source companies have now switched to similar license structures.

Around the same time, we acquired mLab, which not only increased our scale in the cloud, but also increased our expertise in the self-serve channel. We uncovered a virtuous cycle between our field sales organization, our inside sales team, our customer success organization and our self-serve channel. Investments in any one area led to acceleration for the entire cycle and this virtuous cycle has been a key enabler of our growth.

To give you some context, the majority of Atlas revenue was originally sourced by our self-serve channel, but the majority of growth has come through the direct sales channel. In 2019, we acquired Realm, the world’s leading independent mobile database, announce beta versions of Atlas Search and Atlas Data Lake. With these actions, we took the first steps to move from offering a database to becoming a comprehensive application data platform. Our expanded product vision was driven by our customers’ desire to leverage MongoDB more broadly across their organization. In 2020, we continued to make changes that made it easier for customers to start using Atlas. These changes resulted in a big uptick in new customers, resulting in over 25,000 customers of almost every size and from nearly every geography and industry, using Atlas today.

Looking back at the first five years of Atlas, we see a few key lessons learned. First, while innovation, strong execution and unconventional thinking contributed to the growth of Atlas, none of this would have been possible without MongoDB’s outstanding product market fit and a massive market, which is estimated by IDC to be $73 billion in 2021. With 175 million cumulative downloads, of which over 70 million were in the last 12 months, MongoDB continues to be the world’s most popular modern general-purpose database. The popularity of MongoDB is the foundational pillar for the success of Atlas.

Second, given the choice, customers would rather focus resources on building new applications and shipping new features quickly than spend time and resources on the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing their distributed application data infrastructure. Third, multi-cloud is proving to be even more important than we originally imagined. Customers have experienced firsthand that cloud providers do you have outages, so building resilience across cloud providers is critical for many customers. Moreover, as cloud providers differentiate among themselves, being able to leverage different services from different cloud providers is something customers want to do. Finally, customers value solutions that make it easy to move from one cloud provider to another, reducing lock-in with any one cloud vendor.

As we look to the future, there are number of reasons why we are bullish about our long-term prospects. First, we are seeing increased adoption, enterprise adoption of Atlas. In the first quarter, approximately two-thirds of new business won by our field sales team was Atlas, more than double the percentage from two years ago. Not only are customers choosing more of Atlas, they are building or moving mission-critical workloads onto Atlas, which is the biggest driver growth of our more than 1,000 six-figure customers.

Second, cloud partners are recognizing the value that MongoDB and Atlas bring to their own businesses. Using Q1 as an example, we had a record [Indecipherable] quarter with AWS, GCP and Alibaba. We are seeing increasing opportunities to expand ways we partner with cloud providers, through both technical integrations, as well as go-to-market initiatives, to enable more customers around the world to derive the benefits of using MongoDB.

Finally, our C level customer conversations, indicate that our application data platform strategy is clearly resonating in the marketplace. Customers increasingly tell us that they prefer to standardize on a general-purpose platform, rather than use a myriad of single-function databases that add more cost and increase the complexity of running workloads in the cloud.

Now I’d like to spend a few minutes reviewing some customer wins and interesting use cases from the first quarter. commercetools, the leading next generation e-commerce platform, selected Atlas to power the world’s most popular e-commerce sites. Used by over 200 leading global brands such as Audi, AT&T and Tiffany, commercetools is now able to scale its platform and flexible API-first approach to support the world’s biggest retailers, so they can design unique and seamless shopping experiences across all digital touch points. At the beginning of May, MongoDB and commercetools helped one of the world’s largest toy companies launch a massive and highly anticipated campaign to millions of fans across the world, without a hitch.

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company offering an end-to-end automation platform, that combines robotic, process automation with a full suite of capabilities, to enable organizations to rapidly scale digital businesses operations, chose MongoDB as their underlying data persistent platform to increase efficiency for its developers and accelerate time to market with new features and functionality.

Leading provider of cloud-based compliance solutions, Avalara, is migrating from sequel server to MongoDB to support its complex data requirements. With more than 30,000 customers in 95 countries, the company need a database to keep up with billions of transactions as they rapidly scale this platform to support new industries, geographies and compliance services.

One of the largest grocery chains in the world chose Atlas to strengthen its digital portfolio and scale it’s services across the e-commerce platform and in-store offerings. The company, which has more than 2,000 stores, selected MongoDB to replace Cosmos DB, after searching for a scalable solution with a flexible data model that will give its developers a richer feature set and better visibility to their data.

Tapple, created by a leading Japanese internet company CyberAgent, is a dating application with over 6 million registered users. The app, which has made over 200 million matches since inception, was deployed in Atlas for ease of use, the capacity to store 7.5 billion documents and the ability to upgrade very large clusters, while scaling to accommodate large user growth.

In summary, we’re off to a strong start in fiscal ’22.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Michael.

Michael Gordon — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Dev. As mentioned, we delivered another strong performance in the first quarter, both financially and operationally. I’ll begin with a detailed review of our first quarter results and then finish with our outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2022. First, I’ll start with our first quarter results.

Total revenue in the quarter was $181.6 million, up 39% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $174.6 million, up 40% year-over-year and professional services revenue was $7.1 million, up 29% year-over-year. Overall, Atlas’ strong performance continues to be the largest contributor to our growth. Atlas grew 73% in the quarter compared to the previous year and now represents 51% of total revenue compared to 42% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 49% last quarter. As Dev discussed, Atlas’ continued strong growth at increasing scale, reflected strong product market fit, our large market opportunity and the clear market shift among customers of all sizes, towards a fully managed cloud database offering. Given that Atlas is now the majority of our revenue and that we continue to expect it to grow as a percent of revenue, I thought it would be helpful to remind everyone how Atlas impacts our reported financials.

First, Atlas revenue is recorded on a consumption basis and therefore varies with usage whereas Enterprise Advanced includes a term license component that is recognized upfront. So for a comparable dollar sized contract, both Enterprise Advanced and Atlas will recognize the same amount of revenue over the contract term, but the Atlas contract will generate less initial revenue.

Second, self-serve Atlas customers and a growing portion of our direct sales Atlas customers do not pay us annually upfront, as is customary for Enterprise Advanced customers. We believe that payment and commitment flexibility facilitate Atlas adoption and usage, which will ultimately maximize long-term revenues and cash flows. However, as a result, Atlas generates less deferred revenue and less upfront cash than Enterprise Advanced. To illustrate this point, as of Q1, nearly 40% of our total ARR had a little or no impact on our deferred revenue.

Finally, Atlas has a lower overall gross margin than Enterprise Advanced, because of its infrastructure component. That said, we’ve significantly reduced the margin difference between the two, as Atlas has scaled. In addition, on an apples-to-apples functionality basis, Atlas is accretive to dollars of gross profit.

As a reminder, we do not try to influence which of our products customers choose. What we really care about is customers adopting and expanding their use of MongoDB. We are happy to have customers run MongoDB in whatever way best suits their IT strategy and we expect that Enterprise Advanced will continue to grow, especially in regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare that are moving to the cloud in a more measured pace.

During the first quarter, we grew our customer base by over 2,000 customers sequentially, bringing our total customer count, over 26,800 customers, which is up from over 18,400 in the year ago period. Of our total customer count, over 3,300 are direct sales customers, which compares to over 2,200 in the year ago period. As a reminder, our direct customer count growth is driven by customers who are net new to our platform as well as self-service customers with whom we now have established direct sales relationship. The growth in our total customer count is being driven in large part by Atlas, which had over 25,300 customers at the end of the quarter, compared to over 16,800 in the year ago period. It is important to keep in mind that growth in our Atlas customer count reflects new customers to MongoDB, in addition to existing Enterprise Advanced customers adding incremental Atlas workloads.

We had another quarter with our net ARR expansion rate above 120%. We ended the quarter with 1,057 customers with at least $100,000 in ARR and annualized MRR, which is up from 780 in the year ago period. The continued strong growth in customers with $100,000 or more in ARRs is an indication of the success of our land and expand go-to-market strategy and the fact that we are increasingly becoming a strategic partner and a database standard for our customers.

Moving down the P&L, I’ll be discussing our results on a non-GAAP basis unless otherwise noted. Gross profit in the first quarter was $131.6 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, which is consistent with last quarter and down from 73% in the year ago period. Overall, we are pleased with our gross margin performance, which is only seeing a modest impact from Atlas, as it becomes a bigger portion of our revenue, despite its infrastructure component. We’ve had good success driving greater efficiency as Atlas scales to minimize the gross margin impact. We continue to expect that we’ll see some modest reduction in overall Company gross margin as Atlas continues to grow, as a percent of total revenue.

Our operating loss was $8.4 million or negative 5% operating margin for the first quarter compared to a negative 6% margin in the year ago period. Our outperformance versus our operating loss guidance was driven primarily by revenue outperformance.

Net loss in the first quarter was $9.5 million or $0.15 a share, based on 61.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a loss of $7.3 million or $0.13 a share on 57.6 million weighted average shares outstanding in the year ago period.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with $935.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash. Operating cash flow in the first quarter was positive $10.2 million, driven by strong collections, following record Q4 sales results. After taking into consideration, approximately $1.8 million in capital expenditures and principal repayments of finance lease liabilities, free cash flow was positive $8.4 million in the quarter. This compares to negative free cash flow of $8.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Despite the stronger than expected Q1, we continue to expect that we will burn cash in full fiscal year 2022, as we continue to invest significantly in the business.

I’d now like to turn to our outlook for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2022. For the second quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $180 million to $183 million. We expect non-GAAP loss from operations to be $24 million to $22 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.40 based on 62.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. For the full fiscal year 2022, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $771 million to $784 million. For the full fiscal year 2022, we expect non-GAAP loss from operations to be $76 million to $68 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.25 based on 62.6 million weighted average shares outstanding.

To summarize, MongoDB delivered excellent first quarter results. We are driving high levels of growth at scale, driven by our exceptional product market fit and customers demand for a modern application data platform. We continue investing to capture the large opportunity ahead of us. We are seeing attractive returns on those investments and are excited about our positioning for the future.

With that, we’d like to open up to questions. Operator?

