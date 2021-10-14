Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s stock gained soon after the announcement.

Morgan Stanley Q3 2021 earnings infographic

Net income applicable to shareholders was $3.6 billion or $1.98 per share in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 billion or $1.66 per share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings rose to $2.04 per share from $1.66 per share last year and topped expectations.

The bottom-line benefitted from a 26% increase in revenues to $14.8 billion, which also came in above analysts’ forecast.

Shares of Morgan Stanley gained early Thursday following the earnings announcement, after closing the last session higher.

Prior Performance

  • Morgan Stanley Q3 2020 earnings

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion. Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS

Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable

Infosys (INFY) Earnings: Q2 profit rises on 21% revenue growth, meets view

Management consulting company Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings matched the consensus estimates, while revenues beat. The India-based

Tags

Diversified Banksfinancial servicesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top