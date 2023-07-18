Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $13.5 billion compared to $13.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $2 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared to $2.3 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, representing an increase of 7.5 cents per share, payable on August 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2023.

Prior performance