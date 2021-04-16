Morgan Stanley (MS) Q1 earnings: Infographic

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the markets open on Friday.
The banking titan reported a 61% rise in Q1 revenues to $15.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $2.19 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
The net income increased to $4.1 million from $1.7 billion, showing a growth of more than 100%.
