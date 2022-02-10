Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Tim Yocum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2021 fourth quarter earnings call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO; Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO; and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and CTO. Greg and Jason will review our results along with commentary, and Jack and Mahesh will join for Q&A.

We posted an earnings presentation and news release at motorollsolutions.com/investor. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for your reference. And during the call, we reference non-GAAP financial results, including those in our outlook, unless otherwise noted.

A number of forward-looking statements will be made during this presentation and during the Q&A portion of the call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause such differences can be found in today’s earnings news release and the comments made during this conference call in the Risk Factors section of our 2018 annual report on Form 10-K and in our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Greg.

Greg Brown — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tim, and good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. I’ll start off by sharing a few thoughts about the overall business before Jason takes us through our results and our outlook.

First, I’m very pleased with our performance during the quarter and, in particular, our ability to navigate the current supply chain environment to deliver the critical solutions that our customers rely on every day. We achieved revenue at the higher end of our guidance and earnings per share above our guidance, ended the year with record backlog of $13.6 billion, up 19% versus last year, and generated $703 million of operating cash flow during the quarter and a record $1.8 billion for the full year.

Second, our full year results exemplify the strength and durability of our business and highlight our ability to leverage our large installed base to sell more value-add software and services. For the year, the Software and Services segment grew 13%, expanded operating margins by 210 basis points and accounted for 38% of total sales and 54% of total operating earnings for the company. Additionally, revenue was up double digits in all three technologies in the segment, led by 39% growth in video security and access control software, which resulted in approximately $400 million for that category of revenue for the year.

And finally, looking ahead to this year, our record backlog and continued demand are informing our expectations for another year of strong revenue, earnings and cash flow growth, with growth in both segments despite the ongoing and fluid supply chain challenges.

At this point, I’ll now turn the call over to Jason to take you through our results and outlook before returning for some final thoughts.

Jason J. Winkler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Greg. Our Q4 results included revenue of $2.3 billion, up 2%, including $10 million from acquisitions and $6 million from favorable currency. GAAP operating earnings of $549 million and operating margins of 23.7% compared to 24.4% in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings of $670 million, up $3 million and non-GAAP operating margins of 28.9%, down 40 basis points due to higher operating expenses for employee incentive compensation and acquisitions.

Operating margin in Products and Systems Integration was down 170 basis points due to lower sales and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher sales and improved operating leverage in the Software and Services segment.

GAAP earnings per share of $2.30 compared to $2.37 in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.85 versus $2.86 last year with higher sales and improved operating leverage in Software and Services, offset by, within the Products and Systems Integration segment, higher opex related to incentives and acquisitions, along with lower sales.

Opex in Q4 was $518 million, up $26 million versus last year, primarily due to higher employee incentive compensation and acquisitions. The Q4 effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 21% in the prior year.

For the full year of 2021, revenue was $8.2 billion, up 10%, with growth in both segments and across all three technologies. Revenue from acquisitions was $120 million and the FX impact was $130 million favorable during the year. GAAP operating earnings were $1.7 billion or 20.4% of sales versus 18.7% in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage. Non-GAAP operating earnings were $2.1 billion, up $282 million, and non-GAAP operating margins were 25.9% of sales, up from 24.8% of sales in the prior year, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage. This increase in profitability also includes $100 million of higher employee incentive compensation earned in 2021.

GAAP earnings per share was $7.17 compared to $5.45 in the prior year, driven by higher sales, improved leverage, higher other income and lower reorganization charges in the current year. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $9.15, up 19% from $7.69 in 2020 on higher sales, higher operating earnings, higher other income, which was partially offset by a higher tax rate. For the full year, opex was $1.9 billion, up $123 million versus last year, primarily driven by higher employee incentive compensation and acquisitions. And the effective tax rate for 2021 was 21% compared to 20% in the prior year on higher benefits from discrete items, including the benefits of stock comp expense booked in the prior year.

Turning to cash flow. Q4 operating cash flow was $703 million, flat versus the prior year and free cash flow was $635 million versus $637 million in the prior year. And for the full year, OCF was a record $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year, and free cash flow was a record $1.6 billion versus $1.4 billion in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was driven by higher sales, higher earnings and partially offset by higher cash taxes.

Capital allocation for 2021 included $528 million of share repurchases at an average price of $208.41, $482 million in cash dividends and $457 million for acquisitions. Additionally, during the year, we issued $850 million of new long-term debt, redeemed $324 million of outstanding debt, entered into a new upsized $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and ended the year with $1.9 billion of cash and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of only 1.6. We also increased our dividend 11%, our 11th consecutive year of a double-digit increase, and we announced a $2 billion increase to our share repurchase program in the second quarter.

Moving to our segment results. Q4 Products and Systems Integration sales were $1.5 billion, down 1%, which was impacted by the supply constraints we discussed on the last call. Growth in video security and public safety LMR was offset by a decline in PCR and revenue from acquisitions in the quarter was $4 million. Operating earnings were $378 million or 25.3% of sales, down from 27% in the prior year, driven by higher employee incentive compensation and lower sales.

Some notable Q4 wins and achievements in this segment include a $98 million P25 upgrade for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, $94 million of APX NEXT device orders in North America, a $68 million P25 device upgrade for the District of Columbia, a $28 million P25 upgrade for a large U.S. customer, a $21 million fixed video security order for a large North America utility customer, a $19 million additional TETRA order from the German MOD and a $17 million TETRA device upgrade for a customer in Asia Pacific.

And for the full year, revenue was $5 billion, up 9% from the prior year, driven by higher sales of LMR and higher sales of video security. Revenue from acquisitions was $89 million. Operating earnings were $976 million or 19.4% of sales, up from 19% in the prior year on higher sales, partially offset by higher opex.

Moving next to our Software and Services segment. Q4 revenue was $824 million, up 8% from last year, driven by growth in LMR services, video security software and command center software. Revenue from acquisitions in the quarter was $6 million. Operating earnings were $292 million or 35.4% of sales, up 150 basis points from last year, driven by higher sales and improved leverage.

Some notable Q4 wins in this segment include a $25 million P25 multiyear services contract with Cook County, Illinois, a $17 million P25 multiyear software upgrade agreement for ICI Systems Authority in California; a $17 million body-worn camera as a service order for the City of Houston, Texas Police Department; a $15 million P25 multiyear software upgrade for Orange County, California; and a $14 million additional body-worn camera order for the French MOI; a $11 million command center software hybrid cloud order for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and we saw a 27% growth in software for video security and access control.

For the full year, revenue was $3.1 billion, up 13% on growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. Revenue from acquisitions was $31 million. Operating earnings were $1.1 billion or 36.4% of sales, up 210 basis points versus the prior year, driven by higher sales and improved leverage.

Looking at regional results. North America Q4 revenue was $1.6 billion, up 4% on growth in video security and LMR products and services. For the full year, North America revenue was $5.6 billion, up 11%, with growth in both segments and across all three technologies. International Q4 was $705 million, down 3% due to a decline in LMR, partially offset with growth in video security and command center software.

We saw growth in Latin America during the quarter, while EMEA was flat and Asia Pac declined. For the full year, international revenue was $2.6 billion, up 9% with growth in both segments and across all three technologies. Revenue was up in EMEA and Latin America, offset by a slight decline in Asia Pac.

Moving to our backlog. Ending backlog was a record $13.6 billion, up $2.2 billion compared to last year, driven by the U.K. Home Office’s exercise of their contractual right to extend the Airwave network four years through 2026, along with record LMR product orders and growth in Software and Services contracts in North America. Sequentially, backlog was up $2.2 billion driven by the Airwave extension and record LMR product orders in North America during the fourth quarter.

Software and Services backlog was up $1.3 billion compared to last year and up $1.8 billion sequentially, driven by the Airwave extension and growth in Software and Services agreements in North America.

Products and SI backlog was up $886 million compared to last year, driven by record LMR orders. Sequentially, backlog was up $417 million, driven by record LMR orders in North America during the fourth quarter.

Turning next to our outlook for 2022. For the full year, we expect sales to be up approximately 7%, with mid-single-digit growth in products and systems integration and approximately 10% growth in Software and Services. And we expect full year non-GAAP earnings per share between $9.80 and $9.95. This outlook assumes FX at current rates, a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 174 million shares and an effective tax rate of 21% to 22%. It also assumes $120 million of higher material costs, largely driven by the current semiconductor market dynamics of limited supply and us procuring available parts at a premium from other secondary markets. Additionally, we expect pricing adjustments to our portfolio, which we have recently made to take effect as we progress in fulfilling existing backlog.

For Q1, we expect sales to be up approximately 3%, with non-GAAP EPS between $1.53 and $1.59 per share, inclusive of $50 million of the incremental material costs I referenced for the year. It also assumes FX at current rates, a weighted average diluted share count between 173 million and 174 million shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%.

We expect full year operating cash flow of approximately $1.9 billion. This OCF outlook include $75 million of higher employee incentive payments earned in 2021 and $150 million of higher cash taxes, half of which is driven by the U.S. federal tax requirement to capitalize R&D beginning in 2022. And for the full year, we will continue to be diligent in our cost management.

We expect opex to be up approximately $100 million from last year, driven by investments in video security and command center software, inclusive of $40 million related to recent acquisitions.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Greg.

Greg Brown — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jason. Let me just end this piece with a few additional thoughts. First, 2021 was an outstanding year for our company. We achieved record orders, sales, earnings and cash flow, we increased backlog, $2.2 billion, and we returned approximately $1 billion to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends. Additionally, we continue to invest in our video security and command center software offerings with the acquisitions of Openpath, Envysion and 911 Datamaster.

Second, I’d like to provide you with a little bit more color on what we’re currently seeing with supply and demand and how that impacts our current 2022 expectations. Demand across all three technologies was incredibly strong in 2021. In fact, it even accelerated in Q4. Like many companies procuring semiconductor supply to meet our increasing demand has been challenging, and the environment in Q4 was even further impacted with supplier delays and the impact of the Omicron variant. In particular, delays from some semiconductor suppliers required us, as Jason just referenced, to substitute parts from alternative sources at higher costs, and this will impact margins for Q1 and Q2.

For the full year, we still expect solid revenue growth in the Products segment, driven by both video security and LMR products, inclusive of PCR. We’ve taken a careful look at our portfolio and made further pricing investments that we anticipate will take effect in the second half of the year and lead to 2022 full year gross margins that will be comparable and operating margins that will be slightly higher year-over-year.

Third, I’m really pleased with our position for growth. The funding environment for our customers continues to remain exceptionally strong. Our APX NEXT refresh cycle is gaining traction with our public safety customers with almost $100 million in Q4 orders alone. We continue to capture market share in our video security and command center software businesses and our recurring revenues continue to grow. And our balance sheet is stronger than ever, which allows us to be opportunistic in our deployment of capital in this current environment.

And finally, I’d like to just recognize all of the Motorola employees around the world who, despite the pandemic, have never wavered in their commitment to our customers and also in giving back. Last year, our foundation donated more than $12 million to charitable organizations and our employees volunteered a record 65,000 hours in more than 40 countries. I’m incredibly proud of their efforts and of the recognition we continue to receive.

We were recently named again the Fortune’s Most Admired Companies and as one of the 100 Best ESG companies by Investor’s Business Daily.

I’m also really pleased with our recent announcement that Dr. Ayanna Howard will be joining our Board. Her perspective and experience in AI and robotics will be invaluable as we continue advancing these technologies that deliver public safety and enterprise security.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Tim and welcome your questions.

Tim Yocum — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Greg. Before we begin taking questions, I’d like to remind callers to limit themselves to one question and one follow-up to accommodate as many as possible. Operator, would you please remind our callers on the line how to ask a question?

