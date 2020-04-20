M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Don MacLeod — Director, Investor Relations

Rene Jones — Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Darren King — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

I would now turn the conference over to the Director of Investor Relations. Don MacLeod. Please go ahead. Thank you, Brent. Randy and good morning everyone. I'd like to thank you for participating in M&T's First Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call.

Both by telephone and through the webcast. If you have not read the earnings release we issued this morning. You can access it along with the financial tables and schedules from our website www.MTV.com and by clicking on the Investor Relations link and then on the Events & Presentations link also before we start, I’d like to mention that comments made during this call might contain forward-looking statements relating to the banking industry and to M&T Bank Corporation M&T encourages participants to refer to our SEC filings on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q including the Form 8-K filed today. In connection with our earnings release for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and risk factors.

Now I’d like to introduce our Chief Financial Officer. Darren King thank you, Don and good morning everyone. Before we start, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts put forth by M&T’s employees in response to the covered 19 pandemic that over the past few weeks has impacted virtually every aspect of our economy.

I’d like to share our story about our branches when I first heard from Washington, DC. But when I have since heard multiple times from across our footprint in mid to late March, all of our relationship bankers began reaching out to customers to ensure they had appropriate access to their money with a particular focus on customers who infrequently used mobile and web banking at the end of one such conversation our banker, as the customer if there is anything else we can do to help or the customer said I need food my husband passed away I lost my job and I have no food I’m hungry Natalie quickly brought this to the attention of her branch manager who in turn shared this story with the rest of the team and they decided to do something about it.

After closing the branch for the day, the team one shopping and on the way home delivered a significant supply of groceries to help our customer through her difficult time I mean, previously manage the branch network. I can assure you, this procedure is not covered in the branch operations manual next I’d like to share some metrics that we believe highlights how M&T is operating in the current environment while practicing safe social distancing helping customers and enabling commerce as of last Friday, 8 of our 3 full service domestic branches are open and operating with a few restrictions drive through windows and ATMs are operating normally and branch lobbies are on appointment-only basis.

For commercial and consumer customers. M&T has provided a host of relief options including loan maturity extensions payment deferrals fee waivers and low interest rate loan product our mortgage servicing group has worked to help customers seeking payment really for loans we own or for those we service for others so far we’ve provided assistance to over 70,000 customers whose loan balances total some $13 billion just under 90% of those balances are serviced for other in total, we’ve assisted and approximately 10% of the mortgage loans we serve similarly for customers with other consumer loans, auto and recreation finance credit card and home equity loans we’ve provided nearly 7,000 customers with some form of payment release these customers hold balances of over $500 million and represent just under 4% of our consumer loan portfolio M&T has been helping small business customers.

To access the government’s paycheck protection program or PPP this program offers loans backed by the Small Business Administration intended to sustain monthly business expenses such as paychecks for employees who would otherwise be laid off rent and utilities in total. M&T Associates helped a total of 7,711 clients get approved for PPP loans totaling more than $4 billion over 2000. M&T bankers worked around the clock to make that possible for our customers. Those companies collectively employ more than 6,000 workers and if additional funding is made available.

We have a backlog of additional clients, we are ready to help get approved for other business customers, large and small and who entered the pandemic in good standing. We are offering short term payment deferrals or other modifications to their existing credit agreements to help them manage short-term cash flow challenges. So far we’ve provided modifications to nearly 6,000 businesses with an aggregate principal balance of $11 billion and last week, we began receiving funds from the Treasury Department for deposit of covered 19 stimulus payments into our customers’ accounts we know there will be more to do in the coming weeks and our team stands ready to be a source of strength for our customers and our communities. Let’s look like.

Next, let’s look at the financial results for the quarter. Diluted GAAP earnings per common share were $1.03 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $3.60, in the 4th quarter of $2019 and $3 in $0.35 in the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $69 million compared with $3 million in the linked quarter and $3 million in the year ago quarter. On a GAAP basis M&T’s first quarter results produced an annualized rate of return on average assets of 0.9% and an annualized return on average common equity of 7% this compares with rates of 1.6% and 12% respectively in the previous quarter. Included in GAAP results in the recent quarter were after-tax expenses from the amortization of intangible assets amounting to $3 million or $0.02 per common share little change from the prior quarter.

Consistent with our long-term practice M&T provides supplemental reporting of its results on a net operating or tangible basis from which we have only ever excluded the after-tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, as well as any gains or expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions, when they occur. M&T’s net operating income for the first quarter, which excludes intangible amortization was $72 million. This compares with $96 million in the linked quarter and $86 million in last year’s first quarter. Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.95 for the recent quarter compared to $3.62 in 2019 4th quarter and $3.38 in the first quarter of 2019. Net operating income yielded annualized rates of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders’ equity of 0.9% and 3% for the recent quarter. The comparable returns were 1.6% and 19% in the 4th quarter of 2019. In accordance with the SEC’s guidelines.

This morning’s press release contains a tabular reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, including tangible assets and equity recall that both GAAP and net operating earnings for the first quarter of 2019 were impacted by a noteworthy item included in that quarter’s results was an addition to our legal reserves of $50 million relating to a subsidiaries role as a trustee for customers employee stock ownership plans this amounted to $37 million after-tax effect or $0.27 per diluted common share turning to the balance sheet and the income statement.

Taxable equivalent net interest income was $82 million in the first quarter of 2020 down by $32 million from the linked quarter this comes as the result of a lower level of average interest earning assets, combined with a nearly stable net interest margin.

Margin for the past quarter was 3.6%, up 1 basis point from 3.6% in the linked quarter as we indicated on our January conference call a more favorable mix of earning assets, including a lower absolute level of average funds on deposit with the Fed combined with the higher proportion of loans provided a benefit to the margin of an estimated 11 basis points further declines in interest rates caused about 3 basis points of pressure to the margin a relatively modest decrease helped by the levers 11 basis point decline in the cost of interest earning interest-bearing deposits as a result of higher forecasted prepayments accelerated premium amortization on residential mortgage loans acquired in the Hudson City acquisition and on mortgage-backed securities accounted for another 4 basis points of pressure several other factors combined to contribute to a net 3 basis point margin reduction.

Those factors include the lesser day count in the quarter compared with the prior quarter and non-accrual loan interest, which includes the change in the recognition of interest income on acquired loans as a result of our adoption of CECL average interest earning assets declined by just over 2%, reflecting a 1% decline in deposits, but the Fed and a 9% decline in investment securities partially offsetting those declines was a 2% increase in average loans outstanding compared with the previous quarter. Looking at the loans by category.

On an average basis compared with the linked quarter commercial and industrial loans increased 3%, including growth in dealer Floor plan loans commercial real estate loans also grew by 3% compared to the 4th quarter. Residential real estate loans, which include mortgage loans acquired in the Hudson City transaction continued to pay down. Consistent with our expectations, the portfolio declined by more than 2% or approximately $100 million consumer loans were up nearly 1% activity was consistent with recent quarters where growth in indirect auto and recreational finance loans has been outpacing declines in home equity lines and loans on an end-of-period basis, commercial and industrial loans increased by $2.4 billion or more than 10%.

We estimate that draws on previously undrawn contractually committed lines accounted for nearly $2 billion of that increase as the covered 19 crisis led many customers to access funding sooner rather than later to manage their own liquidity. Average core customer deposits, which exclude deposits received at M&T’s Cayman Island office and CDs over 50,000 declined less than 1% or nearly 30 million compared to the prior quarter. There were multiple factors that drove the chain lower average mortgage escrow deposits declined from seasonally high commercial deposits in the 4th quarter and time deposit maturities those factors were partially offset by draws on credit lines being immediately deposit back in the customers operating accounts lower levels of off-balance sheet sweep activity by customers as lower rates have made sweeps less attractive and a moderate flight to quality, as customers view funds on deposit at M&T as safer than other alternatives.

On an end-of-period basis, core deposits were up 7% reflecting new inflows of mortgage escrow deposits as well as the re-deposit of line drives lower levels of off balance sheet balance sheet sweeps and the flight to quality issues I just mentioned. Foran office deposits decreased 3% on an average basis and nearly 28% on an end-of-period basis. With sweep rates nearing historic lows. We expect to see less on balance sheet sweep activity by commercial customers.

Consistent with our experience during the zero rate environment over the first half of the prior decades. Instead funds would likely remain in their operating accounts either DDA or interest checking turning to noninterest income noninterest income totaled $29 million in the quarter. In the first quarter compared with 20 million $21 million in the prior quarter. The recent quarter included $21 million of valuation losses on equity securities largely on our remaining holdings of GSE preferred stock while 2019 final quarter included $6 million of similar losses mortgage banking revenues were $28 million in the recent quarter compared with $118 million in the linked quarter residential mortgage loans originated for sale were $119 million in the quarter, up more than 25% from $27 million in the 4th quarter.

Total residential mortgage banking revenues including origination and servicing activities were $98 million in the first quarter improved from $91 million in the prior quarter. The increase reflects the higher volume of loans originated for sale combined with a stronger gain on sale margin commercial mortgage banking revenues were $30 million in the first quarter compared with $27 million in the linked quarter and the comparable figure in the first quarter of 2019 was $29 million trust income was $149 million in the recent quarter, down slightly from $52 million in the previous quarter results for the first quarter were solid.

Through the first 2 months, but we’re then dampened by the March collapse and equity market service charges on deposit accounts were $6 million compared with $111 million in the 4th quarter. The decline from the linked quarter reflected some normal seasonally lower levels of customer activity in addition to the Cove 19 driven slowdown in payments activity during the first quarter of 2020. M&T received a cash distribution of $23 million from Bayview Lending Group M&T’s results in the first quarter of 2019 included a similar distribution amounting to $37 million turning to expenses for the operating expenses for the first quarter, which exclude the amortization of intangible assets were $3 million as noted $9009 million of operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019. Included a $50 million addition to the litigation reserve operating expenses for the recent quarter included approximately $7 million of seasonally higher compensation costs related related to the accelerated recognition of equity compensation expense for certain retirement retirement eligible employees the HSA contribution.

The impact of annual incentive compensation payouts on the 401 K match and FICA payments as well as the annual reset in FICA payments and unemployment insurance those same items amounted to an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $60 million in last year’s first quarter. As usual, we expect those seasonal factors to decline significantly as we enter the second quarter excluding those seasonal factors salaries and benefits were a little change from the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase reflects the higher head count, as we’ve been deepening our bench of talent, which as we’ve previously noted, has allowed us to reduce our reliance on outside contractors and bring new products and services to our customers more quickly.

Other cost of operations for the past quarter included a $10 million addition to the valuation allowance on our capitalized mortgage servicing rights recall that there was a $16 million reduction in the allowance in 2019 4th quarter the efficiency ratio, which excludes intangible amortization from the numerator and securities gains or losses from the denominator was 58.9% in the recent quarter compared to 3.1% in 2019 4th quarter and 57.6% in the first quarter of 2019 those ratios in the first quarter of 2019 and 20 each reflect the seasonally elevated compensation expenses next, let’s turn to credit.

What had been a relatively healthy economy at the end of 2019 and early this year has deteriorated faster than most of us would have expected while the first quarter 2020 changes in nonaccrual loans and net charge-offs were still fairly benign. We are preparing for the likelihood of increased credit costs as the economic impact of the pandemic and the unprecedented stimulus programs unfold.

At the end of 2019 in accordance with the then prevailing incurred loss accounting standard M&T’s allowance for credit losses amounted to $1 billion or 1.1, 6% of loans in connection with the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard M&T added $132 million to the allowance reflecting higher lifetime loss expectations under CECL those expectations included certain assumptions such as economic growth, unemployment, and other factors the provision for loan losses in the first quarter amounted to $50 million exceeding net charge-offs by $1 million and increasing the allowance for credit losses to $4 billion or 1.4, 7% of loans the allowance currently reflects an updated series of assumptions, reflecting a more adverse economic scenario those assumptions include a significant deterioration of future macroeconomic indicators used in our reasonable and supportable forecasts including an unemployment unemployment rate approaching double-digits and a significant contraction of the GDP in the second quarter the assumptions reflect a modest recovery in the second half of 2020 nonaccrual loans amounted to $3 million or 1% of loans at the end of 2019.

In connection with our adoption of the CCL accounting standard on January 1, 2020 M&T reclassified $71 million of loans that were previously acquired at a discount as nonaccrual loans non-accrual loans as of March 31 amounted to $1.1 billion, an increase of $99 million from December, thus except for the accounting reclassification non-accrual loans declined during the past quarter.

At the end of the quarter, non-accrual loans as a percentage of loans was 1.1% net charge-offs for the recent quarter amounted to $49 million annualized net charge-offs. As a percentage of total loans were 22 basis points for the first quarter compared with 18 basis points in the 4th quarter. Loans 90 days past due on which we continue to accrue interest were $30 million at the end of the recent quarter of those loans 4 million or 88% were guaranteed like government-related entities turning to capital M&T’s common equity Tier 1 ratio was an estimated 9.2% compared with 9.7% at the end of the 4th quarter and which reflects the net impact of higher loans and earnings, net of dividends and share repurchases. During the first quarter.

M&T repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $374 million now turning to the outlook start it goes without saying but I’ll say it anyway that the outlook and any forward-looking statements. We made on the January earnings conference call are no longer applicable. As far as the balance sheet goes.

Our liquidity assets short-term investments and the deposits with the Fed will be somewhat fluid as shorter term deposits, particularly from the servicing operation expand or contract with refinancing activity, we wouldn’t expect to make any significant purchase of investment securities. In this environment. Future balance movement will be impacted by the pace and breadth of the economic restart once the pandemic is believed to be under control. Holding government programs aside for a moment. Average loans for the year, we’ll expand somewhat faster than previously expected as the line draws at the end of the first quarter roll into the average as well as the impact of any principal deferrals as showrooms are mostly closed around the country.

Automobile sales and inventory are stalled as are those of recreational vehicles although to a somewhat lesser extent focusing on government programs. And their impact on the balance sheet, the most certain is the PPP program while the balances that will be added to our balance sheet are known as is the yield. There is a great degree of uncertainty as to the duration of these loans. These are extensively to year loans but prepayments and forgiveness will result in many loans being on the balance sheet for less than that time introducing uncertainty into the size of the loan portfolio and the net interest margin in the coming months.

The details of the Main Street lending program are still being finalized and as such, our level of participation in the program, if any, remains unclear fees held up well in the first quarter. However, we are closely monitoring trends in interest rates. Equity markets and pandemic responses to assess their impact on our business. Residential mortgage applications continue to be very strong with rates as low as they are trust income will be impacted by the state of the equity markets by a likely resumption of waivers of money market mutual fund management fees, while the zero rate environment persist and the potential for an extended slowdown in debt capital markets activity payment volumes in aggregate are down slightly and we’re offering fee waivers to our consumer customers certain industries such as restaurants, travel and other leisure activities are being more heavily impacted by locally mandated social distancing lock downs lower payments activity will likely persist, while those restrictions remain in effect we expect the seasonal salaries and benefits search we had in the first quarter to normalize as it does every year, we have significantly curtailed hiring in this environment and have been actively redeploying team members around the bank to address shifting business needs.

Like other businesses around the country shelter in place mandates will impact other aspects of our expense base, such as the use of contractors and travel and entertainment expense credit costs are difficult to predict, but as mentioned earlier, we are preparing for a challenging environment. While our consumer customers navigate through the forbearance period and our larger commercial customers work through a period of temporary debt restructuring the ultimate impact of recent events on credit will not likely be clear for several months.

Turning to capital the current environment has not caused us to reconsider our longstanding capital allocation philosophy our primary use of capital is to support the economic activity of our customers while serving as a source of strength in the communities we serve. We will maintain prudent levels of capital to support that objective. Of course, as you are aware our projections are subject to a number of uncertainties and various assumptions regarding national and regional economic growth, changes in interest rates. Political events and other macroeconomic factors, which may differ materially from what actually unfolds in the future.

As we’ve just learned now, let’s open up the call to questions.

