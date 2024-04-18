Netflix Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.

Recently, the company’s management said it expects Q1 revenues to be $9.2 billion, representing a 13% growth year-over-year. In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues increased 12.5% YoY to $8.8 billion. The guidance for first-quarter net income is $1.97 billion and the EPS forecast is $4.49. That compares to net income of $1.30 billion and EPS of $2.88 reported in Q1 2023. In Q4 2023, net income was $938 million and EPS was $2.11.

The results are expected to benefit from the company’s strong content slate, pricing strategy and paid sharing initiative. Paid sharing has helped address the issue of account sharing while also boosting top-line growth in Q4.