Categories LATEST
Netflix Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.
Listen to Netflix’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Recently, the company’s management said it expects Q1 revenues to be $9.2 billion, representing a 13% growth year-over-year. In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues increased 12.5% YoY to $8.8 billion. The guidance for first-quarter net income is $1.97 billion and the EPS forecast is $4.49. That compares to net income of $1.30 billion and EPS of $2.88 reported in Q1 2023. In Q4 2023, net income was $938 million and EPS was $2.11.
The results are expected to benefit from the company’s strong content slate, pricing strategy and paid sharing initiative. Paid sharing has helped address the issue of account sharing while also boosting top-line growth in Q4.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2024
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Net loss amounted to $132 million, or $1.05 per
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 adjusted profit increases; revenue drops
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported higher adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 despite a decrease in revenues. The energy infrastructure company also issued guidance for the full
What to expect when Altria (MO) reports first quarter 2024 earnings results
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past one month. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report its first