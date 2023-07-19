Categories LATEST
Netflix Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to publish its June quarter results today after the closing bell. The market will be closely following the event looking for updates on recent developments like the crackdown on password-sharing.
Listen to Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
After reporting mixed first-quarter results, the company’s profit is estimated to have declined to $2.86 per share in Q2 from $3.2 per share in the corresponding period last year. The consensus is slightly below the guidance issued by the management earlier. Market watchers predict revenues of $8.3 billion for the second quarter, which is up 4% from the prior-year period.
In the first three months of 2023, Netflix’s paid streaming membership rose to 232.5 million, continuing the recent uptrend. First-quarter revenues increased modestly to $8.16 billion, while earnings declined 18% year-over-year to $2.88 per share.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 2023 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable
USB Earnings: Highlights of US Bancorp’s Q2 2023 financial results
Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite a 19% increase in revenues.
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2023 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $10.90 billion, down 8% from the same period a year ago, due