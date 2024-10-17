Netflix Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.

Listen to Netflix’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

The company’s management forecasts revenues of $9.73 billion for the third quarter, which reflects an increase of 14% year-over-year. Analysts are projecting revenue of $9.77 billion for Q3 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, revenue increased 17% YoY to $9.56 billion.

The company expects third-quarter net income to be $2.24 billion or $5.10 per share. Market watchers predict EPS of $5.12 for Q3. That compares to earnings of $3.73 per share reported in Q3 2023.