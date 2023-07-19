Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
NFLX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Netflix’s Q2 2023 financial results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue grew 2.7% year-over-year to $8.18 billion.
Net income was $1.48 billion, or $3.29 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $3.20 per share, last year.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short of expectations.
Paid net additions totaled 5.9 million for the quarter.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
