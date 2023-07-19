NFLX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Netflix’s Q2 2023 financial results

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 2.7% year-over-year to $8.18 billion.

Net income was $1.48 billion, or $3.29 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $3.20 per share, last year.

Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short of expectations.

Paid net additions totaled 5.9 million for the quarter.

