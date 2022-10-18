Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

NFLX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Netflix’s Q3 2022 financial results

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $7.9 billion.

Net income was $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $3.19 per share, last year.

Global streaming paid net additions were 2.41 million, ahead of the company’s forecast.  

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat market estimates, sending the stock soaring 12% in after-market hours.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue of $7.7 billion, reflecting little change from the year-ago period. Paid net additions are expected to be 4.50 million.

