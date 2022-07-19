Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
NFLX Earnings: Netflix Q2 2022 profit beats estimates; revenues up 8.6%
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its revenues increased in the second quarter, aided by the market reopening, but missed the estimates. The OTT giant’s profit rose sharply during the period and topped expectations.
The Los Gatos-based video streaming platform had a total of 220.67 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, which is up 5.5% year-over-year. The membership growth translated into an 8.6% growth in total revenues to $7.97 billion. However, revenues fell short of expectations.
The company generated $1.44 billion or $3.20 per share of net profit during the three-month period, compared to $1.35 billion or $2.97 per share in the second quarter of 2021. The bottom line came in above experts’ projections.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings
Netflix’s shares closed Tuesday’s trading higher and gained further during the extended session soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q2 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked drop in net profit. The results also
Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable