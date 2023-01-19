Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
NFLX Earnings: Netflix Q4 2022 profit drops amid weak revenue growth
Video streaming platform Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter earnings declined, hurt by unimpressive revenue performance.
The Los Gatos-based company had a total of 230.75 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, which is up 4% year-over-year. The membership growth translated into a 2% growth in total revenues to $7.85 billion. The top line matched analysts’ forecasts.
The company generated $55.28 million or $0.12 per share of net profit during the three-month period, compared to $607.4 million or $1.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bottom line also missed experts’ projections.
