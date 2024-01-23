NFLX Earnings: Netflix Q4 2023 profit rises on higher revenues

Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenue and earnings. The top line also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Net income came in at $938 million or $2.11 per share in Q4, compared to $55 million or $0.12 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings missed the market’s projection.

The bottom line benefitted from a 12.5% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $8.83 billion. Analysts had forecast a slower growth. The company had a total of 260.28 million paid members at the end of the quarter, up 13% year-over-year.

