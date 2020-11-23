Niu Technologies (NIU) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Yan Li — Chairman of Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Jason, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. We have had a strong growth in Q3 with our total sales volume reaching 251,000 units, a 67.9% year-over-year increase. The sales volume in the China market reached 245,000 units, a 70% year-over-year increase, while the volume in international market reached 5,600 units, a 6.3% year-over-year increase. Now, in the first three quarters, our sales volume reached 451,000 units, an increase of 43% compared with last year. Now, our strong growth in China was driven both by the market factor and our operational performance in the new product roll out marketing and channel expansions.

Now, first, let me quickly comment on overall market landscape in China. Now, the overall electric bicycle market has increased by 30% to 22 million units in the first nine months according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This increase was driven by three factors. First, the post COVID-19 settlement led to a high demand of individual mobility devices as more people find electric bicycle a more convenient and safer means for the daily commute. The second was adoption of 2019 China electric bicycle standard. [Indecipherable] industry with license plate, removal of uncompliant products and the such create a safer environment for the users. And lastly, with the lithium-ion battery cost continue to decline, the electric bicycle with portable lithium-ion batteries become more affordable. It was estimated that 20% to 30% electric bicycle this year are lithium versus 10% to 15% in 2019.

Now, amid the fast growth of electric bicycle market and in particular the lithium-ion based ones, we also accelerated our effort in new product rollout, marketing, and channel expansion. As we mentioned in the last earnings call, we introduced the M2 model in Q2 and MS model in July. Both M2 and MS inherited the family design of our signature M product [Indecipherable] electric bicycle. In Q3, M2 and MS series accounted for 18% of our total sales volume. Meanwhile, we also enriched the Gova series family with our G0, G2, and upgraded G3 series. G0, our entry-level product was launched at the JD June 18 campaign. With G0, G1, G2, G3, the Gova series now serves the full range of customers’ needs from electric bicycle to electric motorcycles in China, with prices starting at a [Indecipherable] RMB2,299 [Phonetic]. The [Indecipherable] series sales accounted for 37% of our total sales volume in Q3.

Now, the successful launch of M and G series continues to demonstrate our strong capability in product design and rollout. Furthermore, with G series entry price at RMB2,299 allowed us to cover the mid-end consumer segment and open up more markets in the lower-tier cities, which accounted for more than 70% of electric bicycle market.

Now, supported by the newly introduced product, we continue to expand our footprint through our store expansions and the new market entries. Now in Q3, we increased our dedicated branded store to a 1,266 stores and increased close to 200 stores as compared with Q2. This quarterly new store add was the all-time high as we significantly increased our efforts in retail expansion. Now, despite a fast increase of number of stores, our per store sales also increased by 40% to 50% in Q3 year-over-year compared with the same time last year. This demonstrates the healthiness of our retail operation [Indecipherable] sales growth and were highly profitable. This is also a good Also a good indicator for future retail expansion. We are accelerating new store openings in Q4 this year as well as in 2021. Furthermore, with the Gova series, we were not only able to consolidate our leadership position in top-tier cities, but also able to build a good retail presence in the lower-tier cities. To support retail expansion, we also scaled up our marketing activities in Q3. On the [Indecipherable] mass media front, we kicked off a Back to the Street, This is New campaign and partnered with the hottest online competition show called Street Dance of China in Q3. This campaign was [Indecipherable] online show with more than 200 million views, interaction with all social media channels like Douyin, Kuaishou, WeChat, and Weibo and offline advertising in subways and buses. In general, total of 800 million brand exposures and continue to enhance our brand image as a cool lifestyle brand. We also continue to build our brand image with co-branding effort. This time, we worked with Gundam, a popular Japanese cartoon in China and rolled out a Gundam special edition based on our MS product. This co-branding has received quite a bit market hype with close to 50 million views of a new Gundam content across multiple channels. Now, let me turn over to the overseas market. Our overseas market reached to 5,600 units, a small growth of 6.3% year-over-year, while in fact we had about another 1,000 orders in Q3 not able to shift in time due to the scarcity of international shipping. Now, even without delay of 1,000 orders, this demonstrates a swing back to normality in the overseas market as our Q2 sales overseas were actually down by 62% year-over-year. This is only the start as most people in our core demographics are working from home. So as more individuals goes back to work, we will continue to see growth across our markets for individual mobility. In Q3, we also increased our flagship and premium stores to 114 from 91 in Q2, and year-to-date, we have added 88 flagship premium stores, with now more than 40% of our sales from branded flagships and premium stores. Similar to China market, we will continue to expand our retail footprint with branded flagship and premium stores for Q4 and 2021. Along with our retail expansion, we have also upped our effort in the social media with close to 800,000 interactions on Instagram and Facebook. Now, while we are watching closely the COVID-19 situation globally, we’re quite confident that our international sales will return to the healthy growth in Q4 this year. Now, I will turn the call over to Hardy to discuss our financial results. Hardy?

Hardy Peng Zhang — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Yes, and hello, everyone. Our press release contains all the figures [Indecipherable]. We have also uploaded Excel formatted figures to our IR website for your easy reference. As I review our financial performance, we are referring to the third quarter figures unless I say otherwise and that all monetary figures are RMB unless otherwise noted.

Our Q3 sales volume reached 251,000 units, increased by 68% year-over-year. China sales volume increased by 70% as a result of retail sales network expansion and new product launch. International sales volume increased by 6%, lower than our expectations, mainly due to result of COVID-19 and a difficult [Indecipherable] containers for international shipping. We expect some of these challenges continue into the fourth quarter. We are currently working on different initiatives in order to deliver continued growth from international markets.

Regarding product mix, as we launched a few new products, the mix changed accordingly. N series accounted for 12% of total volume, M series accounted for 23%, Q series accounted for 28%, and the Gova series accounted for 37%. Out of the 37% from Gova series, 27% is from the mid-end product G0 model and the remaining 10% from G2 and other Gova models. The high percentage of G0 sales volume had a negative impact on our Q3 [Indecipherable] and gross margin. Total revenues increased by 37% to RMB894 million, in line with the guidance we provided earlier. The increase was driven by higher sales volume growth of 68%, partially offset by a decrease in revenue per scooter or ASP of 19%.

There are a few key drivers for the ASP decline. First, sales of low-priced model G0 negatively affected ASP by around 11%. Second, the change in product mix in the other models, especially lower percentage of sales from the [Indecipherable] negatively affected the ASP by around 4%. Third, the sales and promotion [Indecipherable] comes to end customers affected our margin by around 1%. The remaining 3% decrease is mainly due to relatively slower growth in spare parts sales from overseas sharing operators due to the impact from COVID-19. We expect to some of these drivers continue into fourth quarter. Therefore, the ASP when compared with Q4 last year expects to decrease by similar percentage.

Gross margin was 20.9%, 1.3 percentage points lower than this time last year. The lower gross margin was mainly due to a few factors. First, the sales promotion and discounts we offer to end customers affect the margin by 0.7%. Because we offered sales discount to end customers, we are able to save our marketing and sales expense. As a percentage of revenue, our sales and marketing spend reduced by 3%. Second, we disposed discontinued products. The disposal price was below cost and hence negatively affected our margin by around 0.9%. Third, higher sales volumes for our mid-end product, G0, which has lower gross margin, the impact is around 4%. However, we are able to offset such negative impact from G0 by cost savings on battery packs and various components. [Indecipherable], the margin for the products are relatively stable compared with both last quarter and the last year. The decline in gross margin interest rate was mainly caused by sales discount and the disposal [Indecipherable] total impact of 1.6%, which are both specific to this quarter.

Our total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, were RMB97 million, increased by RMB16 million or 20% year-over-year. The increase was mainly caused by the higher R&D expense of RMB10 million [Indecipherable] staff cost and design expense. Our SG&A expenses of RMB14 million [Indecipherable] foreign exchange loss, tax and surcharge and professional fees. Sales and marketing expense, however, decreased by RMB8 million. As I mentioned earlier, we offered sales discount to end consumers, which affected our revenue and margin by 0.7% [Indecipherable] able to reduce our marketing expenditures. As a percentage of revenue, our sales and marketing expense, excluding share-based compensation, was 5.4% compared with 8.5% in Q3 last year.

Our government grants were RMB1.1 million in this quarter, significantly lower than the RMB12.6 million in Q3 last year. The Company is eligible for additional government grant. We have applied for RMB10 million government grants but the payment from government was delayed. We will [Indecipherable] government grants into our income statement only after we received in cash.

Our share-based compensation expense was RMB10.6 million, almost the same as what we had in the second quarter. Compared with Q3 last year, it is an increase of RMB4.5 million due to the [Indecipherable] quarters.

Our GAAP net income was RMB80 million and adjusted net income was RMB91 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Adjusted net income margin was 10.1%, 1 percentage point lower than Q3 last year. The 1% decrease was caused by a few factors. Our gross margin was 1.3% lower, but it was offset by higher operating leverage, which is 1.6%. We had lower government grants, which negatively affected our margins by net margin by 1.8%. If we exclude negative impact from government grants, our adjusted net income margin has actually improved against the last year.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with RMB1.3 billion in cash, term deposit and short-term investments, an improvement of RMB300 million compared with last quarter. Our operating cash flow was around RMB300 million because of improved profitability, reduced accounts receivable, reduced inventory and increased accounts payable. Our capital expenditure was around RMB30 million, mainly related to new store openings in China and international markets, additional machinery and R&D spending. We had a healthy balance sheet and a very strong cash flow in the third quarter.

Now, let’s turn to guidance. Turn to guidance. We expect fourth quarter revenues to be in the range of RMB565 million to RMB615 million, an increase of 5% to 15% year-over-year. We expect continued sales volume growth from both China and overseas market. The ASP will decrease year-over-year due to the change in product mix, similar to what we saw in the second and the third quarter. In addition, in Q4 last year, we had strong sales in accessory and spare parts [Indecipherable] to sharing operators from overseas market. We do not expect such high sales in this quarter. Throughout this year, our orders from sharing operators have reduced significantly as a result of COVID-19. The revenue and ASP for sharing operators are usually much higher than other orders because they order not only scooters but also [Indecipherable] spare parts. In the fourth quarter, we will continue expanding our retail sales network in China. We expect to open more new stores at faster speeds than what we did in Q3. We are also working on the construction of our new manufacturing facilities in Changzhou. [Indecipherable] continued growth in 2021. Our overseas markets began to recover. We have a very strong order book for Q4, which is a good start for the market recovery. With that, let’s now open the call for any questions that you may have for us. Operator, please go ahead.

