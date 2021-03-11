Categories Earnings Calls, Industrials

Niu Technologies (NIU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 08, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Jason Yang — Investor Relations Manager

Yan Li — Chief Executive Officer

Hardy Peng Zhang — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Vincent Yu — Needham & Company — Analyst

Alexander Potter — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Jing Chang — CICC — Analyst

Alice Ma — UBS — Analyst

Soojin Lee — CITIC Securities — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. GAAP net income rose 95% to $5 billion while EPS

The Children’s Place (PLCE): Digital growth, store fleet restructure are instrumental to growth strategy

Shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) were down 6% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 54% since the beginning of this year and 107% over

After weak 2020, 5G push and debt reduction top AT&T’s agenda

When the virus outbreak crippled global markets last year, telecommunications companies stayed relatively less affected but there were exceptions. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), which ended 2020 on a weak note,

Listen On

Tags

Automobile

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top