Nokia Corporation (NOK) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Matt Shimao — Head of Investor Relations

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call. Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia; and Marco Wiren, CFO of Nokia, are here with me via teleconference and video today.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Pekka.

Pekka Lundmark — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much, Matt, and dear investors welcome to join us today. I’m happy to report that we had a solid Q4 to end 2020, and actually, as you will have seen, we came in at the high-end of our previously communicated outlook range. The Nokia level non-IFRS result, both gross margin and operating margin, were healthy and they were up. Non-IFRS operating margin was 16.6% and that was up 20 basis points and then, of course, for the full-year the increase was bigger. We came in at 9.7% and previous year was 8.6%. And as you have seen, gross margin development, pretty good non-IFRS gross margin 41.8% for the quarter and 40% the year before. This was driven by, first of all, regional mix shift towards higher-margin North American market. It was also driven by our R&D efforts to enhance product quality and cost competitiveness and this is, of course, pretty encouraging [Indecipherable]. Most of this was in the Networks business and then, of course, this was the last year. Now, when we report in this structure, where Networks is one business this year we will resume a little bit deeper into the different components of the Networks business.

What we would like to highlight is that, Q4 operating profit benefited about EUR250 million from two drivers, EUR150 million early payment and then EUR100 million from Nokia’s venture fund valuation that Marco will talk about a bit more in detail. And if you turn or kind of calculate that how much the EPS effect out of these two items would have been, it would have been EUR0.035.